CCHEERS ... to Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow.
Nelson broke with his fellow Democrats Tuesday and voted in favor of a GOP-backed memorial essentially opposing Congressman Mike Simpson’s plan to breach the four lower Snake River dams to spare imperiled salmon and steelhead runs from extinction.
But at least Nelson was honest about it.
If it’s a choice between maintaining dams that play a vital role in the region’s economy or preserving fish, he’ll take the dams.
“I’m (voting yes) with the full knowledge that, I think, the salmon are going to go extinct,” Nelson said.
A clear-eyed look at the science is what led Simpson to his conclusion that “if we do not take this course of action, we are condemning Idaho salmon to extinction.” Among those who agree:
l Washington’s State of Salmon in Watersheds report, which said “too many salmon remain on the brink of extinction. And time is running out.”
l Russ Thurow, a fisheries research scientist with the Forest Service’s Rocky Mountain Research Station, who told the New York Times: “These fish have maybe four generations left before they’re going ... maybe 20 years.”
Ever since the late Congresswoman Helen Chenoweth-Hage, R-Idaho, asked how anyone can take the issue seriously “when you go in and you can buy a can of salmon off the shelf in Albertsons,” too many leaders across Idaho either have been in denial or knowingly spread the myth of a pain-free solution.
So give Nelson credit. Here’s hoping he’s the first of many on both sides of this issue to at least acknowledge we can’t have it all.
CCHEERS ... to state Reps. Jon O. Weber, R-Rexburg, and Linda Wright Hartgen, R-Twin Falls.
In a legislative session where too many self-preening GOP lawmakers are determined to micromanage every aspect of our lives, the former Madison County commissioner and the retired trial court administrator from Twin Falls County stood up for local autonomy.
Case in point: Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger’s assault on public art. The Lewiston Republican doesn’t like his own community’s “Canoe Wave.” Nor is he much enthralled with Boise City Hall’s sculpture of a small group of cottonwood trees. A piece in Coeur d’Alene that depicted communist symbols — which was only on loan and has been gone for more than a year — also got him riled up.
So von Ehlinger — who must be angling to be the New Yorker’s art critic at large — is out with a bill that would subject any public art project costing less than $25,000 to a two-thirds vote of the governing board or council. Anything more expensive would require 60 percent approval from the voters.
As noted earlier, had such a requirement been in effect a decade ago, it might have prevented Lewiston from securing a $904,000 restoration and beautification grant — most of it from the federal government — just to stop the $100,000 “Canoe Wave” project.
Weber and Hartgen labeled it a heavy-handed power grab.
“I’m sure the people we represent don’t always approve of the way we’re spending their money,” Weber said. “Yet in this situation (with public art), we want to reach down and tell local governments how they can spend money. That’s not right.”
Only a last-minute ploy by House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, to send it to the amending order spared von Ehlinger’s mischief making from the ash heap.
If he’s so determined to impose his tastes on the citizens of Lewiston, why didn’t von Ehlinger do us all a favor and run for city council?
DJEERS ... to U.S. Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, both R-Idaho.
Not once. Not twice. But three times on Wednesday, they went out of their way to oppose President Joe Biden’s Cabinet nominations:
l Attorney General Merrick Garland. Here was someone even Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky, and ranking Judiciary Committee member Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, could support. Crapo and Risch were among 30 Republican opponents.
Neither Crapo nor Risch got heartburn over former President Donald Trump’s nominees for attorney general. During Jeff Session’s 2017 confirmation vote, for instance, Risch went so far as to shut down Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s attempt to read the late Coretta Scott King’s earlier denunciation of Sessions.
l Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge. Although 34 Republicans opposed her nomination, she won support from McConnell, as well as Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Tim Scott, R-S.C.
l Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan. Republican Sen. Richard Burr described his fellow North Carolinian as even-handed: “This type of praise is not easy to come by on environmental matters, but it’s exactly what we should ask of any nominee to ensure everyone gets a fair hearing.” Joining him in supporting the nomination were Utah’s Mike Lee, Graham, Grassley and Murkowski. But the two Idahoans fell in line with their 35 fellow Republicans in voting no.
With Risch and Crapo, why is everything reduced to partisan politics?
DJEERS ... to Reps. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow, Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock, and von Ehlinger.
They voted for Rep. Wendy Horman’s school voucher bill. The Idaho Falls Republican is making a $5 million down payment on a plan that could siphon much more from the state’s woefully underfunded public schools. About 800 students in private schools — institutions with absolutely no accountability to the taxpayer — would receive so-called scholarships worth roughly $6,000.
How can it stop there? Idaho has about 26,000 students enrolled in private schools. Inevitably, their families will want a share of an expanded pie.
And every dollar that goes to help them will come at the expense of the more than 300,000 students attending public schools, where local supplemental property tax support is rising to compensate for paltry state spending.
What’s more, three-quarters of Idaho’s private schools are located in four counties — Ada, Canyon, Twin Falls and Kootenai.
Why would five Republicans from rural north central Idaho elevate the interests of private school students in four urban areas over their own kids?— M.T.