Place your trust in wolf experts, not wildlife agencies

I first wrote about wolves (July 28) based on my layman’s education.
My suppositions about wolves were supported by several experts in the field, without disagreement. They kindly forwarded to me reams of information supporting the following:
The current American “wolf” is little different from Alaskan, Canadian and Russian wolves. It is a large (about 160 pounds) apex predator that bears little resemblance to the original American wolf (about 80 pounds), eliminated in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
Behaviorally, there are ZERO differences.
A KLEW news report ran recently, where apparently the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesperson knew embarrassingly little about wolf behavior. I am convinced that WDFW’s management strategy is grossly in error. It’s unlikely there is anybody at WDFW who has a clue about the likelihood of success with the current wolf management strategy.
This is best exemplified by one guideline about when to start culling members of a wolf pack: after a pack has killed three head of cattle during 30 days. Since even I know that animals can’t count or rationalize, apparently this ludicrous standard was arrived at by the unscientific “hope” that it would change the pack’s behavior.
“Hoping” is not a strategy.
I sent both the Tribune and KLEW news staffs the information the experts provided. It would be helpful if both would do in-depth reporting to further the public’s understanding. Perhaps WDFW will also take notice, and point their practices toward reality rather than unicorn management.
From author/wolf researcher Will Graves: “Once a pack of wolves starts to kill domestic animals, the pack continues to kill even after culling a few of the pack members. The pack has learned domestic animals are easier prey than wild ones. There is only one way to stop depredation on domestic animals: by culling the entire pack. Wolves do not belong in human settled areas. How long will it take for ‘authorities’ to learn this?”
From author, wolf researcher and consultant Steve McLaughlin: “Animals don’t rationalize. Therefore, hoping for behavior change of the wolf pack feeding habits by the removal of one or two wolves simply won’t work. The wolves’ focus will remain on their sole protein source, in the OPT (Old Profanity Territory) case, cattle. The only thing that frighten wolves in that territory is the helicopter.
“Given the depredations by the OPT pack over the months, and more urgently over the past 10 days, the entire pack must be removed immediately. There are no non-lethal measures effective beyond a short time. The WDFW is currently out of compliance with the established plans, which include full pack lethal removal as required by law. The Diamond M Ranch has tried all possible non-lethal measures, and complied with every demand ever placed on them over the past eleven years.
“If the state won’t fulfil its mandate, it’s time for local control, and to insist on full de-listing through the Legislature. Moreover, we must get out of the mindset of talking wolf management. We’re past that. We need to be talking about control; management can come later in NE Washington if a wildlife balance is ever restored.
“Even if a pack is completely culled, it’s only a matter of time before another pack moves in and begins depredation of cattle, the easiest protein source.
“WDFW’s wolf biologists are not considering wolves’ effects on game reductions and their learned habits that focus on livestock without another available major protein source. When a pack becomes cattle killers, they must be removed. Wolves do not belong in human settled areas or where livestock are legally permitted to graze. The WDFW staff of biologists who continue to rely on debunked science must be replaced.
“The WDFW wolf plan is also now jeopardized by lawsuits from The Center for Biological Diversity and friendly Washington plaintiffs.
“Presently, wolves are remaining in most of the areas colonized beginning in 2008. The current population of wolves in Washington warrants immediate de-listing from endangered status.
“Finally, a post de-listing wolf plan is essential.”
An Aug. 8 Lewiston Tribune article reported a study in which the lead author flatly stated that cougars were responsible for more elk kills than wolves. This senior wildlife research biologist at the Idaho Fish and Game Department said that his findings are also likely applicable for Washington, Montana and Canada.
My own “crap detector” began blaring. The wolf experts blew up my email. The consensus from these authors, wolf researchers and consultants is that this study’s conclusions are about as wrong as it is possible to be wrong.
My own background includes serious understanding and application of statistics. There’s an old maxim: “Statistics don’t lie, but statisticians do.” In my opinion, this “scientist” has published a report that is almost criminally erroneous in its wildlife management implications. Specifically, he’s guilty of the gross misuse of a valuable mathematical tool that has been used throughout scientific history to do research and answer serious questions in nearly every field.
The statistical problem is easy to identify: the IDFW “researcher” didn’t know how many cougars there were in the study area. Simply, this is like trying answer the question, “What is the result of 1,000 divided by X?” without knowing the number represented by X.
This IDFW “researcher” stated: “We didn’t have a variable like the wolf variable where we knew what the lion population was in an area.”
One thousand divided by crap equals crap.
It’s apparent that malfeasance and incompetence are normal in both the IDFG and the WDFW. I have some hope, but little confidence, that other states’ wildlife agencies are better managed.
In this writer’s opinion, serious wolf researchers and consultants such as McLaughlin and Graves should be given positions enabling them (at the least) to veto ridiculous WDFW policies.
State fish and game agencies are publicly funded. It is way past time they hear from their employers.
Rogers of Clarkston is a retired manager at CCI-Speer (now Vista Outdoor). His email address is rrogerr76@gmail.com.