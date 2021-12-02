One morning soon, you will wake up in one of two Idahos.
The first Idaho will yield to its thirst for revenge.
It will insist upon carrying out the death sentence 65-year-old Gerald Pizzuto has been living under for the past 35 years.
It will focus on the crime Pizzuto committed — murdering Berta Herndon and her nephew, Del Herndon, in a cabin north of McCall in Idaho County in 1985.
It will ignore the fact that Pizzuto is a frail man who will die behind prison walls — regardless of what the state of Idaho does.
He’s suffering from terminal bladder cancer.
He’s had two heart attacks and has undergone surgery to have five stents inserted.
He has Type 2 diabetes.
He’s been diagnosed with coronary obstructive pulmonary disease.
He’s confined to a wheelchair.
He’s under hospice care.
Even though he’s outlived a doctor’s 2019 prediction that he would not survive another year, Pizzuto’s health remains precarious.
In so doing, the state of Idaho will remain locked in an era that convicted Pizzuto and condemned him to death.
More than three decades later, the death penalty is on its way out in this country.
It doesn’t exist in 23 states.
Most people convicted of murder do not get the death penalty.
Even many of those who are sentenced to death are spared — by legal appeals or by simply dying of natural causes.
It’s random. However grotesque Pizzuto’s crime, it pales in comparison to those of Green River killer Gary Leon Ridgeway, who negotiated a life sentence for his 49 murders.
And it’s inaccurate. The number of people exonerated and freed from death row is closing in on 200. Among them is Charles Fain of Idaho.
Taking a wheelchair-bound and confused man to a gurney and then injecting him with lethal chemicals the state obtained through a back alley transaction would be a cruel spectacle.
It would only embarrass the state’s people and further tarnish its image across the country.
Or you could wake up in a different Idaho.
At a time of year when we are admonished to consider that we are all children of God, the Idaho Commission on Pardons and Parole is contemplating a clemency appeal that will allow Pizzuto to avoid his appointment with the executioner. Depending on what it recommends, Gov. Brad Little could have the authority to grant Pizzuto a natural death.
In this version of Idaho, the commission and the governor would be swayed by these voices:
l “Clemency would only allow him to pass away of natural causes in prison, to avoid the spectacle of the state pushing his wheelchair into the death house.” — the Rev. Duane A. Anders of the Boise First United Methodist Church.
l “Given that his death is approaching, granting Mr. Pizzuto clemency at this time would be a testimony of prudent adjudicatory oversight and a witness to the soul-affirming gift of mercy.” — the Right Rev. Brian Thom, bishop of the Episcopal Church in Idaho.
l “It is my hope that you will consider our request and stop the execution of Mr. Pizzuto due to his imminent death.” — the Most Rev. Peter F. Christensen, bishop of the Diocese of Boise.
l “What does the state stand to lose by granting this commutation? To execute this man, under these circumstances, appears to be a clear disregard for the dignity of human life, and an abdication of the moral responsibility with which you have been entrusted.” — the Rev. Brian G. Frey of the Boise Presbyterian Church.
l “As a citizen of Idaho, I hate the thought of us spending the time, energy and resources to kill a dying man. As a leader of a faith community, I hate (the) idea that we would execute someone who is already at death’s door.” — the Rev. Marcus Schlegel-Preheim of Hyde Park Mennonite Fellowship.
l “Why would the state waste time and resources to execute a man who is terminally ill? This is pure vengeance rather than justice. It makes no sense, at any level, for Idaho to execute a dying man, almost 35 years after the crime. It costs us nothing to show Mr. Pizzuto the mercy of a natural death. This man has spent almost his entire adult life in prison, with no history of violence under incarceration. Let him die there.” — Rabbi Daniel Fink of Ahavath Beth Israel.
What happens next will say a great deal more about Idaho than it does about Pizzuto. — M.T.