Pity, then condemn, misguided Maxine

"The sun'll come up tomorrow!"
Yeah, right.
But not If you leave it up to Congresswoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif.
So I always remind myself: Everything that happens today has already happened before. There is nothing new under the sun.
lll
I always watch Fox News in the morning before the "Fox News specialists" start making it "fair and balanced."
I don't blame them for trying, but some of the guests foul it up. Then it turns into a mush pit of talk-over gibberish.
I finally figured it out. Everybody thinks he's newsworthy and wants to prove it with 15 minutes of TV face time.
lll
I think it was Monday when I turned on the news and was immediately told that President Donald Trump's travel ban had passed the U.S. Supreme Court by a 5-4 decision.
What a pleasant surprise.
Of course, that opened the media floodgates for the rest of the day and probably the week.
But I knew all I needed to know: The Supreme Court had done its constitutional duty.
I don't remember if a Supreme Court justice can be impeached or thrown out of a Mexican restaurant, so the "Five" might need to steer clear of Congresswoman Waters.
lll
As for the Hollywood has-beens - they are more to be pitied than censored.
As for misguided Maxine Waters, she should be pitied, and then censored.
And please, somebody find Hillary Clinton a nice pasture in which to graze for the rest of her days.
For the first time, I feel a little uneasy poking fun at the self-anointed political elite because every fiber remaining in my age-ravaged body is whispering: "Something wicked this way comes."
lll
That was my response to the Red Hen Restaurant news after I learned Sarah Huckabee Sanders had been confronted by nasty customers who disliked people employed by Trump.
I couldn't believe it. Even the owner of the Red Hen followed the remaining family across the street as they sought another restaurant for their meal. I guess she even managed to rally some bystanders and repeat the drill, probably because she didn't want to see her competition get paid.
Later, Fox News gave Waters a little face time and she said she was encouraging her supporters to be confrontational where ever - gas stations, movie theaters, yada, yada.
Then, she reassured them that "God was on their side."
lll
My favorite restaurant story quickly came to mind.
Muzzie Braun and the Braun Brothers are part of our claim to fame in Custer County. My nephew, Travis, was a personal friend and occasionally played drums with them.
One night they were in Salmon. It was late and they wanted a bite to eat before heading home.
The waitress told them they were closed, but she'd see what she could do.
Everybody picked out a simple sandwich and a drink except Willie, who decided to peruse the menu. He asked questions and was, generally, a thorn in the side of a tired waitress.
Finally, she took the menu from his grasp, closed her ticket book and said, "You'll have a hot dog, and you'll like it."
---
Barrett served 11 terms in the Idaho House of Representatives. A retired miner, she lives in Challis.