Piercing the bubbles of science and expertise

I want to thank Butch and Nathan Alford and Marty Trillhaase for the opportunity to express views that a great percentage of the Lewiston Tribune’s readership probably believe.
Also, Rick Rogers and Jeff Sayre are owed recognition and appreciation for their insightful opinions and the abuse vs. logical critique some readers of the Tribune submitted as responses. They will be hard to replace, but I will give it a full try.
Future topics will include but not be limited to:
1. The importance of fathers.
2. The planned usurpation of liberties with COVID-19 as the excuse.
3. The mathematical impossibility of macro evolution. The full title of Charles Darwin’s book has the subtitle “On the preservation of favored races in the struggle for life.” This was the basis for the eugenics movement of the early 20th century to purify the human race (read: dispose of Blacks, handicapped, etc., mostly by abortion).
4. The corruption in the hierarchy of my Catholic church.
5. One explanation of why our country is in such a crisis.
I will criticize the Tribune but be very encouraging when they print accurate articles, such as the two that appeared in the Dec. 6 edition. These were “Neighbors have officers’ backs,” and “Michigan woman charged with 2003 murders of newborn twin boys.”
The first gave the thoughts of those (not the writer) who have lived under, but escaped, tyranny. These are the immigrants, needed and appreciated. They have lived through what the loss, or lack of, freedom means. They won’t be like the “useful idiots” who won’t appreciate what’s lost until it’s lost.
The second, the murder of infants, is already allowed in Virginia and New York state, as if the murders of 60 million-plus babies in the U.S. isn’t enough.
In that same issue, Celia Rivenbark accurately described herself as a snowflake when exposed to the “basket of deplorables,” expressing an “unapproved” opinion of former President Donald Trump. Possibly, she was describing a real event such as, when on video, Rep. Maxine Waters D-Calif., exhorted leftists to “get in the face and disrupt” these “deplorables” no matter where.
Of course, Rivenbark won’t chastise Waters. And in encouraging that type of behavior will one day she wonder, where are those willing to defend her free speech right? Most likely she hasn’t read the works of Detrich Bonhoeffer. She and others won’t comment on the “false flag” antifa-generated events at the U.S. Capitol.
We are continually subject to the phrase “follow the science.” One of the dirty little secrets of science and scientists is that there are as many amoral and fraudulent Ph.D.s and medical doctors as in the general population, who are influenced by pride, money and political viewpoint. This is why hundreds of article in prestigious medical and science journals have been retracted.
The most recent editor-in-chief of the New England Journal of Medicine, Harvard professor Arnold S. Relman, M.D., stated at least 50 percent of submitted articles are fraudulent. Besides the fraud, there were the well-intended but wrong conclusions of the American Medical Association, American Heart Association and the U.S. government in the early 1980s regarding the dietary changes Americans should do to reduce the number of heart attacks and strokes. This was the start of the “low fat” diet craze that took the good and necessary fats out of food, and substituted the dangerous high fructose corn syrup, which is in most colas, juices and many foods.
Fructose suppresses the hormone leptin, which tells your brain you are full, but allows the hormone ghrelin to tell your brain that you are still hungry. Therefore, the pounds seem to magically appear. A tragic consequence is the obesity in young children, who as adults will have incredible difficulty reducing and keeping excess weight off. Their mortality and morbidity increases — generated by “science” — as does the cost to society.
Many “science” articles written by M.D.s and Ph.D.s, paid for by sugar companies, concluded that fructose was safe, all for the lure of money. Try as hard as you can to remove fructose from your diet.
For sure, some few readers will opine that I am uneducated, sexist, racist, homophobic, etc. In other words, these leftists will accuse me of what is their core being. Preemptively, I would inform them that I am board certified in two medical specialties — ophthalmology and integrative medicine. I understand the scientific method for different studies (the methodologies for physics is different from social studies) — biology, heredity and mutations — and the very brief whiff of lifetime during which our fate for eternity is determined.
Those celebrities featured in the Dec. 6 Parade magazine article titled “We remember” now know what is theirs. As will we all.
Eggleston, M.D., is a retired ophthalmolgist. He lives in Clarkston.