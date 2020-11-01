While the Lewiston Tribune does not endorse candidates for office, it does share its views on ballot measures. Here’s a recap of the current batch, which are up for a vote on Tuesday:
Idaho — House Joint Resolution 4.
Passed overwhelmingly by the Idaho Legislature, this proposed amendment to Idaho’s constitution would lock in the current practice of electing lawmakers — one senator and two House members each — from 35 districts.
There’s no magic to the size of Idaho’s Legislature. As the Tribune’s William L. Spence noted, the state operated under a 44-district system — one for each county — until the mid-1960s when the U.S. Supreme Court imposed its one person, one vote standard. The 35-district system would remain in place until the late 1980s and early 1990s, when a state Supreme Court-imposed reapportionment order set the number at 42 districts with 126 members.
After 1992, voters capped the size at 35 districts — but allowed the six-member citizen redistricting commission to go as low as 30 districts.
Aside from lawmakers’ own self interests in precluding such an outcome — five fewer districts would mean retiring 15 of them — that would make things even worse for rural Idaho. As the state’s population has both grown and consolidated in urban centers, rural voters find themselves assigned to fewer but larger so-called “helicopter” districts. For instance, the 7th Legislative District extends from Bonner County to the Adams County line. If you shrink the Legislature, such districts will become even more unwieldy. Meanwhile, the redistricting commission might find itself diluting the rural voice even further by attaching some of their precincts to urban-dominated districts.
Had it allowed the redistricting commission to expand the Legislature to reflect Idaho’s growth, the amendment would have done more good. But this remains a positive step forward.
Vote yes.
Washington — Referendum 90.
On a largely party-line vote, Washington legislators approved a measure requiring public schools to offer information about health, sex and relationships six times in the course of a student’s 13 years in the classroom. Through a vigorous petition signature campaign, opponents brought the measure up to a vote.
Voting yes on Referendum 90 would retain the law. Voting no would repeal it.
Children in the earliest grades would be taught topics such as how to report bullying and what are acceptable boundaries. In the upper grades, lessons would focus on human development, prevention and how to recognize violence.
It builds on Washington’s Health Youth Act of 2007, which spelled out what a comprehensive sex education program should include. But until now, schools could opt out.
No one is imposing a top-down, Olympia-driven curriculum. It’s up to local schools and parents to decide how to achieve the benchmarks the new law establishes. Parents have access to the curriculum well in advance and they reserve the right to opt-out of the program.
But it is an issue that matches the times — empowering young people with age-appropriate facts delivered by non-judgmental educators — rather than misinformed friends or the cesspool of the social media.
Vote yes.
Washington — Engrossed Senate Joint Resolution 8212.
While they split along party lines about whether to establish a payroll tax-funded program to help seniors obtain long-term care services without depleting their resources, Washington lawmakers were united in their outlook about how to manage its assets.
Hence this constitutional amendment that would allow the Long-Term Care Services and Supports Trust Fund assets to be invested in a broader portfolio, including equities.
It’s a difference between an average annual dividend approaching 10 percent and the substantially smaller returns you could expect in fixed securities.
Three times since 1968, Washington voters have amended the constitution to allow similar investment of funds supporting public employee pensions, worker compensation insurance and a trust held for people with developmental disabilities.
Doing it again just makes good sense.
Vote yes.
Nez Perce County — This non-binding advisory vote asks your opinion about the fate of Nez Perce County’s aging courthouse.
Your options include replacing it with a new structure, remodeling and expanding the 131-year-old building or moving the county operations into an available site, possibly one of Lewiston’s empty big box stores.
County officials then ask about timing — do they move ahead or wait until they can accumulate more resources to pay for a lease-purchase arrangement that avoids seeking a two-thirds voter approved bond issue?
Finally, this ballot measure seeks your input on location — do they keep the courthouse downtown or select a site based on costs and the ability to expand in the future?
The measure is badly flawed. Without an engineering study, there’s not enough information. It doesn’t include a no-action alternative. Nor does it tap into whether voters might actually approve a bond issue — something the community already accepted as the best way to build a new high school and water and wastewater treatment plants. Voters also could wind up canceling out their preferences by embracing renovation of the current courthouse while seeking the most economical site.
Categorize this under the heading of a political stunt. However you vote, it won’t be the last word. — M.T.