DJEERS ... to state Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston.
He’s listed as a founding board member of the Pinecrest Academy of Lewiston, the community’s first charter school.
And you have to wonder why he can’t leave that to someone else.
Most Idaho lawmakers do — with good reason.
Charter schools tend to cater to children of privilege. Five years ago, the Public Charter School Commission conceded that charters serve a constituency that is more white and more affluent than the children who remain in traditional schools. Many of the kids left behind need free and reduced lunch, transportation to and from school, special needs programs and help learning English.
At the same time, charter schools bleed off public tax dollars from traditional schools — without creating a corresponding savings in operating costs. For instance, if Pinecrest Academy pulls two or three students from each grade in one elementary school, Lewiston will need the same number of teachers and face the same overhead.
It’s hardly an efficient use of tax dollars. Bursting at the seams with new growth, many of Idaho’s urban centers can absorb charter school expansion. But Lewiston has not added a new public school since the 1970s.
So Kingsley is playing favorites.
That’s no big surprise. The Lewiston Republican is hardly among Idaho public schools’ heartiest supporters in the Legislature.
In the last year, his record has included:
l Opposing Gov. Brad Little’s plan to boost public education spending by $410 million.
l Voting against adding public school employees to the state health insurance program, thereby reducing premiums and improving coverage.
l Casting a no vote against all-day kindergarten programs.
l Supporting the aptly titled House Bill 666, which sought to prosecute librarians for “disseminating material that is harmful to minors.”
If Kingsley has an explanation, he could have given one Wednesday, when Lewiston School Board members and administrators met with local legislators in advance of next month’s session.
He was a no-show.
CCHEERS ... to Reclaim Idaho co-founder Luke Mayville.
The organization that passed Medicaid expansion for working poor Idaho adults in 2018 and whose Quality Education Act initiative was enough of a threat to prod lawmakers into boosting education spending by $410 million this year has a message for next year’s Legislature: Don’t siphon off public tax dollars into private schools.
However they do it — education savings accounts, tax credits or scholarships — a contingent of newly elected Republican legislators seems hell bent on following the Idaho Freedom Foundation and the Mountain States Policy Center by passing a voucher bill.
Not only would that drain money from a school system still ranked dead last in its commitment to per pupil spending, but it would remove any public scrutiny about how those dollars are spent in a private — possibly religious — school. You have no say over who runs a private school or what it teaches. Private school teachers are not subject to the professional standards commission. Academic progress is not reviewed. And these schools can cherry pick their students.
All of which is odd for a Legislature that prizes accountability.
What would they say if approached — for the sake of argument — by the Saul Alinsky Academy operating within the People’s Republic of Blaine County with plans to spend voucher money indoctrinating a group of good little comrades?
Pass this and it’s bound to create a massive shift of public resources away from economically strapped rural schools — many of which are operating on four-day weeks to save money. And those dollars will flow into four urban counties — Ada, Bannock, Canyon and Twin Falls — where three-quarters of the Gem State’s private school students are served.
To break through the ideological and special-interest bubble in the Capitol, Reclaim Idaho is launching another petition drive. So far, it has rounded up more than 4,000 signatures in opposition to vouchers. You can bet on having far more by next month.
“Over the past two years, we at Reclaim Idaho have worked hard to secure funding for public schools,” Mayville said. “Thousands of volunteers have gotten involved with the goal of making sure we have strong public schools in every community. We see school vouchers as a direct attack on public schools.”
Idaho lawmakers: Don’t say you haven’t been warned.
DJEERS ... to North Idaho College Board Chairman Greg McKenzie.
Along with his colleagues Todd Banducci and Mike Waggoner, McKenzie has resumed the anti-community college agenda that was briefly interrupted until voters restored the governing majority.
That includes replacing the college’s longtime legal counsel with attorney Art Macomber — in apparent violation of the state’s public meetings and state contracting laws.
Macomber, an unsuccessful candidate for attorney general, is the fellow who told Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin she could ignore the public records act, regardless of what Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said. The result: McGeachin got a judicial tongue lashing, came within an eyelash of a contempt of court citation and bankrupted her budget after paying the $29,000 legal judgment to the Idaho Press Club.
Then the three-member majority also decapitated NIC’s leadership. President Nick Swayne is on administrative leave — the second president deposed in as many years.
Saturday, the NIC board tried to lure former wrestling coach and interim President Michael Sebaaly to return, to no avail.
Accreditation may be on the line.
Students have issued a vote of no confidence.
Members of the public have been castigated in public meetings.
“Wow, some of you are really special,” Banducci told an unhappy audience last week. “You know, actually the women are scarier than the men, but I don’t know that your men are real men.”
Gov. Brad Little and the State Board of Education have expressed alarm, but they are stuck on the sidelines. State law gives community college boards autonomy.
All of which has served as a tale of caution for voters elsewhere in Idaho who elected trustees to run community colleges in the southwestern and eastern corners of the state.
NIC’s wrecking crew goes back to work next week.
Stay tuned.— M.T.