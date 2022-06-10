DJEERS ... to Idaho House and Senate Democrats.
Passing a state fuel tax holiday was a bad idea when radical Republican Reps. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, and Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, proposed it earlier this year.
Good intentions aside, it’s no better when Democrats such as Sen. Dave Nelson, D-Moscow, or Rep. Jim Ruchti, D-Pocatello, echo the same message.
They want Gov. Brad Little to call lawmakers back into special session to suspend Idaho’s 32-cent-per-gallon fuel tax for six months.
To begin with, the gas tax is collected at the distribution level. If it’s lifted, there’s no guarantee distributors will pass along the savings to the retailers. And there’s no reason retailers will cut prices — especially when consumer demand is not letting up.
Besides, state taxes drive only 15% of the price of fuel. The largest share — between 50% and 60% — is the price of oil on the world market. Thursday, it was selling for between $121 and $123 a barrel. A year ago, it was selling for $70 a barrel.
What happens to Idaho’s transportation network if you lift $180 million worth of tax revenue? Even with a massive ramp-up in spending, the gap between what Idaho needs to maintain, replace and upgrade its highways and bridges has not been fully closed.
Do you rob Peter to pay Paul by raiding Idaho’s general fund? Doing so leaves less money for public schools and higher education. There’s already been too much of that. Because the state refuses to impose the cost of doing business on long-haul truckers, it has resorted to draining at least $200 million in general fund resources.
What’s next? Do you really think Idahoans will tolerate an instantaneous 32-cent-per-gallon boost in the price of their gas the day the tax holiday expires? Or will they demand another extension?
Nelson, Ruchti and their colleagues have come up with a great campaign bumper sticker.
But not much more.
DJEERS ... to Gov. Brad Little.
Talk about a vintage, self-serving response to the Democratic gas tax holiday proposal:
l While he’s reviewing it, the governor says he’s already given Idahoans “immediate and ongoing historic tax relief.”
What he did was spread $600 million to Idaho’s investor class and corporations through income tax breaks, leaving nothing to relieve modest income families of the rising property tax burden they’re carrying or the sales taxes they’re paying on food purchases.
l Picking upon his campaign commercials, he blamed Democratic President Joe Biden for “mishandling” the economy and causing inflation. Since when did Biden become a candidate for Idaho governor?
What good does that accomplish? However flawed their approach, at least Idaho Democrats are focused on helping ordinary Idahoans get through these tough times.
DJEERS ... to U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho.
You’d have to look far and wide to find a more apt exemplar of the “swamp” than this 30-year veteran of Washington, D.C.
Nobody takes a back seat to Crapo when it comes to selling his influence on the dialing-for-dollars circuit.
Facing only token opposition again this year, Crapo has raised $5.6 million, spent $2.6 million and has more than $5.8 million in his campaign warchest, according to OpenSecrets.org.
How does he do it?
For one thing, he avoids committees that would benefit you. Crapo’s predecessors, Jim McClure and Larry Craig, made a point to serve on the Appropriations Committee — which is vital to a state economy dependent upon federal installations and programs. Ask the Idaho National Laboratory near Idaho Falls how much it values Congressman Mike Simpson’s seat on the House Appropriations Committee.
Crapo chose the Finance and Banking committees. While they’re hardly much use to Idaho, the panels decide who pays taxes and how much while driving the health care industry through Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security.
So the big campaign checks roll in from investment houses and the health care industry.
As OpenSecrets.org noted, no interest group was more receptive to Crapo’s entreaties for campaign cash than the securities and investment industry, which so far has given him $641,927. No single donor has given Crapo more money than UnitedHealth Group at $88,800.
Raking in such huge sums all but guarantees the veteran Republican will scare off any genuine opposition at election time.
But Crapo takes it to the next level. As documented by Business Insider’s Dave Levinthal, Crapo goes out of his way to gobble up political action committee and individual contributors’ cash at “pay-to-play” events such as his “Annual Hook’n Bullet” outing at Sun Valley on Aug. 16-18. Price of admission: $2,500 per PAC and $1,500 per individual.
Public Citizen’s Craig Holman calls this a “particularly vulgar display of what campaign fundraising from large donors is all about.”
Ten days after Crapo is expected to win reelection — and, assuming the GOP secures the Senate majority, he becomes the incoming Senate Finance Committee chairman — he’s holding a fundraiser at the Greenbrier at Sulphur Springs, W.Va. Price of admission: $5,000 per PAC, $2,900 per individual.
Now why would a senator newly reelected to a six-year term need to sell access to the highest bidders?
And what are they seeking in return?
CCHEERS ... to state Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa.
Making your skyrocketing property tax assessment even more painful is how Skaug’s GOP colleagues have capped the top benefit of Idaho’s Homestead Exemption at $125,000. Every homeowner whose assessment exceeds $250,000 — and that’s now two-thirds and rising statewide — is paying more than he should. While the tax burden on homeowners grows, the share of taxes carried by commercial property owners shrinks.
Skaug thinks that’s unfair — and he wants to restore the Homestead Exemption’s link to real estate inflation that lawmakers repealed seven years ago.
“This is one way that we can help solve people’s bank accounts and help them out a lot,” Skaug told Boise’s KTVB. “ We need to pass it — and soon.”
Are you listening, House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star?— M.T.