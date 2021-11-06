This editorial was published by the Coeur d’Alene Press.
———
News people worry about being too late.
The risk here is that we’re too early.
The deadline for this page passed hours before the polls closed Tuesday night, so no results were known at the time of this writing. But this much was certain: Voter turnout was going to be high, and the balance of local power resided precisely where it should — in the hands of voters.
In normal times, if you can remember them, local election results merited about as much enthusiasm as 3-day-old leftovers. Many people ran unopposed for school board and highway district seats. Even city council contested races merited mere blips on the big political radar.
That’s changed, not just here but nationally. We think that’s a good thing — because it means more people are actively engaged in selecting leaders for important local positions. However, no matter how Tuesday’s election turned out, all Kootenai County residents will have to live with the results.
In normal times — ah, there we go again — a newspaper will wish all the winners the best of luck and maybe even make an impassioned pitch for adversaries to work together for the benefit of all. At this stage, The Press wishes this of the winners:
l To serve the citizens, not a political organization, a special interest group and no, not even their friendly hometown newspaper.
l By serving the citizens, we mean all of the citizens in their constituency, not just those who supported them.
l Serving citizens means going into the job with eyes and ears open; mouths, not so much. Incumbents have a jump on the process, but serving the citizens means welcoming and wholeheartedly helping the newcomers, no matter their similarities or differences. Rookies should learn the job before attempting to impose their preconceived notions.
l And finally, serving patrons of the highway district, school district or municipality means being accessible. There’s no room for silos or islands here; you signed up for the job, you do the job, and that means remaining in communication with your constituents.
Do that and maybe, despite forecasts of doom and gloom, this chapter of the story might end happily.