Commissioners from three neighboring Magic Valley counties so far have released statements in opposition to the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project, which would locate about 400 big turbines on remote Bureau of Land Management land.

The project (developer: Magic Valley Energy, an affiliate of New York-based LS Power) is located mostly in northern Lincoln, Jerome and Minidoka counties, well away from residents and from agricultural activity apart from scattered cattle grazing (which could continue alongside the project). This is raw desert country, and it’s hard to imagine that if someone wanted (and were able) to build a massive cattle feeding CAFO out there, that many local residents would worry about it.

