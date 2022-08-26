The venerable New York Public Library — you probably have seen a photo of the library with its two massive marble lions guarding the entrance — hosted an event recently to show support for Salman Rushdie, the British-American writer who narrowly avoided an assassination attempt two weeks ago.

Rushdie became a political target after the publication of his 1988 novel, “The Satanic Verses,” a work of fiction that features a dream sequence involving the Prophet Muhammad that the supreme leader of Iran at the time declared blasphemous. Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the Iranian leader who engineered that nation’s revolution in the late 1970s, never read Rushdie’s book, the journalist Robin Wright confirms. Nevertheless, for largely political reasons, the Ayatollah ordered death for a writer. For years thereafter Rushdie lived a life of isolation, surrounded by bodyguards.

