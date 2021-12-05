Idaho homeowners have every right to feel like they’re being picked on.
Right in their hands is the evidence — the property tax bills they just received in the mail.
Increasingly, the burden of paying property taxes — and supporting schools, cities, counties and other local services — is being shifted onto them. And for all their protests to the contrary, Idaho’s Republican lawmakers designed it that way.
In 2012, owners of residential units paid 60.7 percent of the property taxes. By 2020, the last year on record, they accounted for 69 percent of the tax burden. And if residential property owners are paying a larger share, someone else is paying less.
Don’t be surprised if this trend continues when the State Tax Commission releases its next report.
Among the culprits are:
l Legislative hostility toward the homeowner’s exemption. Designed to shield half of a modest home’s assessed value from taxation, its value has been eroding. For years, it was linked to a housing price index. If the market for homes increased, the exemption rose with it. If prices fell, so did the benefit. Beginning in 2016, lawmakers capped the homeowner’s maximum tax break at $100,000 — just as the explosion in Idaho residential real estate was beginning.
As of last year, 67 percent of the owner-occupied homes in Idaho had escalated beyond the tax break’s full protection.
And even though lawmakers expanded the top benefit to $125,000 this year, it still falls about $49,229 short of keeping up to date with real estate inflation.
l Political deference to the special interests.
By capping the homeowner’s exemption, lawmakers took some of the pressure off commercial property owners. Their share of taxes paid dropped from 31.7 percent in 2012 to 24.6 percent last year.
A recently adopted law allows industrial property owners to defer property taxes on new expansion for up to five years.
Meanwhile, assessments on agricultural and timber lands are calculated based on income, not market value — which produces a substantial tax discount.
l Legislative indifference toward the needy and public schools.
Lawmakers allowed the property tax reduction program — commonly known as the circuit breaker — that helps low-income seniors and others, including the disabled, languish through 15 years of inflation. Even when they adjusted the maximum benefit from $1,320 to $1,500, lawmakers adopted a plan that will disqualify some low-income homeowners from getting help.
If it takes effect next year, the Legislature’s changes will drive nearly 18 percent of Lewis County’s circuit breaker recipients off the program, for example.
Their abysmally inadequate support of public schools — Idaho spends the least amount of money per pupil in the U.S. — has forced patrons to take on a growing amount of local supplemental property taxes. As Idaho Education News’ Kevin Richert reported earlier this year, the state set another record with $216.6 million in supplemental property taxes collected across the state.
Rather than correct their mistakes, the GOP-led Legislature seems determined to double down.
Along with undermining the circuit breaker, the 2021 Legislature penalized fast-growing Idaho cities by capping their property tax revenues. But because they’re bearing a larger share of the burden, homeowners may pay more taxes for fewer services.
Topping it off is Caldwell Republican Sen. Jim Rice’s latest plan to vaporize schools’ supplemental tax levy income without raising a single dollar in new state taxes. Eventually, it will mean robbing Peter to pay Paul.
On Wednesday, House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, told the Associated Taxpayers of Idaho annual conference: “The topic that they consistently bring up more than any other one is that my property taxes are too high and you need to do something about it.”
Gov. Brad Little followed up by promising to “work with the Legislature and organizations like ATI to find solutions to offer real and immediate property tax relief.”
So how come nothing seems to change? — M.T.