Don’t look now, but Idaho is on the verge of a brain drain. In fact, the state seems bent on doing everything possible to create one.
Say, for instance, you’re a young professional with school-age children. An Idaho-based company is seriously interested in recruiting you.
Then you learn that Idaho spends less to educate each of its children than any other state in the union. Students do thrive in Idaho. Dedicated teachers often produce remarkable results. And you may be fortunate to live in a community wealthy enough to prop up its schools with generous local property taxes. Others, however, get by on much less.
But salaries in other states are so lucrative that those same teachers could leave Idaho at any point and make more money.
Resources for kids without economic advantages or who have learning disabilities are scarce. More than half of the children show up for the first day of kindergarten unprepared to learn.
And the ideological Svengali for the Idaho House, Idaho Freedom Foundation President Wayne Hoffman, has declared war on what he calls “grotesque” public schools. He wants to replace them with a voucher system.
Do you want to risk your child’s future on such a slim margin for error?
Or you’re a professional woman who has been working in Idaho for a few years. It’s not escaped you how Idaho neglects early childhood education. It’s among a handful of states that spends nothing to prepare preschoolers for kindergarten. In fact, the ideological fringe that dominates the Idaho House threw away a three-year, $18 million federal grant to help jump-start the process.
The same House almost blocked federal aid to the state’s struggling child care centers.
Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock, said publicly what many legislators thought privately: “(Any) bill that makes it easier or more convenient for mothers to come out of the home and let others raise their child, I don’t think that’s a good direction for us to be going.”
If that’s not enough, the most nationally prominent Idaho academician at the moment, Boise State University political science professor Scott Yenor, thinks you — and women like you — are “more medicated, meddlesome and quarrelsome than women need to be. ... Every effort must be made not to recruit women into engineering, but rather to recruit and demand more of men who become engineers. Ditto for med school and the law and every trade. Efforts should be redoubled to encourage more men to enter the medical field, space exploration, mining endeavors and every other high-end and even low-end profession. If every Nobel Prize winner is a man, that’s not a failure. It’s kind of a cause for celebration.”
So when some out-of-state firm dangles a fat signing bonus check in your direction, how will you respond? You may love Idaho, but Idaho doesn’t love you.
And if you’re at the helm of an Idaho high-tech firm looking to expand — or one considering moving to the state — what do you see?
Idaho’s college and university system is being systematically starved — with below-par state appropriations and tuition freezes — while its competitors in other states are gaining in resources, enrollment and status.
Despite some improvements, the system still can not meet in-state demand for engineering degrees — and its decades-long campaign to encourage more Idaho high school graduates to continue their education is failing.
At North Idaho College, three hard-right Freedom Foundation acolytes took over the governing board, fired the president and unleashed the gods of chaos. Now the 88-year-old institution’s academic accreditation and credit rating are at risk.
Egged on by the Freedom Foundation, Republican lawmakers joined by Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin have attacked diversity in the public school and college classrooms. Hoffman is so aggrieved by the leadership at Idaho’s institutions of higher learning that he wants to slice another $20 million from their budget.
Do you recruit a modern workforce to a state where much of the elected leadership has declared war on inclusion and equity?
Or do you follow Micron Technology’s example by building its next 500-worker, memory design center at midtown Atlanta, where it can plug into the student population at Emory University, Georgia Tech, Morehouse College, Spelman College and the University of Georgia?
“The message the Legislature is sending to businesses is very discouraging,” Idaho Business for Education President Rod Gramer told Keith Ridler of the Associated Press. “I think it’s very harmful to our state. Not just our business community, but for our future as a state and our economy and our quality of life.”
And if quality jobs leave Idaho, the state’s best and brightest will follow them. Three years ago, Gov. Brad Little promised to remain focused on “ensuring the best possible opportunities for us, our children and grandchildren to remain in Idaho. ...”
It’s not working out that way. — M.T.