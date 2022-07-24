Women are not returning to the Dark Ages

Cindy Agidius

I have long considered myself pro-life, and have thought that had the U.S. limited abortion to the first trimester, it would not have become such a hot button issue. On reflection, that may or may not have been true. But abortion did indeed become a red-hot button issue when the general populace discovered what partial-birth abortion looked like.

I am not sure I really wanted to wade into this subject but feel I must say a few words regarding the ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson, which was not decided on the merits of abortion but rather on whether the Constitution confirmed that right or left it to the states to regulate. The courts believed the latter was correct. I, too, support that and believe decisions made closest to the people reflect the values of each state in a much better manner. While we may be one country, we are vastly different from state to state.

