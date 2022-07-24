I have long considered myself pro-life, and have thought that had the U.S. limited abortion to the first trimester, it would not have become such a hot button issue. On reflection, that may or may not have been true. But abortion did indeed become a red-hot button issue when the general populace discovered what partial-birth abortion looked like.
I am not sure I really wanted to wade into this subject but feel I must say a few words regarding the ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson, which was not decided on the merits of abortion but rather on whether the Constitution confirmed that right or left it to the states to regulate. The courts believed the latter was correct. I, too, support that and believe decisions made closest to the people reflect the values of each state in a much better manner. While we may be one country, we are vastly different from state to state.
I have seen a lot of changes for women during many decades. As director of the Idaho Women’s Commission, we helped support and pass a no-fault divorce law in this state, which was a huge step forward for women trapped in abusive relationships. I saw birth control finally become available to unmarried women and celebrated that because, as we all know, sex among the unmarried is hardly anything new. Even as a young teenager, I fought for the right just to wear pants to school. And when abortion was legalized after Roe v. Wade, most women saw it as something to be used only in extreme circumstances. But that was a long time ago and things have changed and not for the better.
Over time, abortion has become a multimillion-dollar business. Planned Parenthood, in its 2019-20 annual report, showed $1.6 billion in profits and more than $2 billion in assets. That reeks of exploitation to me. Women are being told that an abortion is the route to go for an unplanned pregnancy and it is being used as a form of birth control. But truth be told, the emotional aftermath of such procedures have emotionally crippled many women for years to come. Adoption is a better answer and prevention beats all.
You see, I believe that prevention is the “choice.” I am aware of the rare occasion where someone’s faithful use of their chosen method of birth control has failed. The advances that have been made in contraceptives are amazing and most can find a suitable method. After declining for almost 10 years, abortions were up 8% in 2020, with more than 650,000 procedures reported. I can’t help but ask: Why aren’t we teaching our young men and women to use birth control? Yes, young men need to be included in this discussion.
Here is my takeaway on this: It’s an election year and it’s all you are going to hear about until November. But it isn’t likely to change. Liberal states are going to make sure they import women needing abortions and conservative states can’t and won’t stop them.
So if you are of childbearing age and do not want any children, get yourself protected now. If you are a parent, talk to your kids and quit sticking your head in the sand. (That much hasn’t changed since I was a kid.)
A final note to Idaho legislators: You cannot go back to the Dark Ages where women were forced into back alleys for knitting-needle abortions. Women will die and, believe it or not, one of those women might even be a family member of yours.
Our laws must be reasonable. Rape, incest and the life of the mother is a scope too narrow. There has to be a small window in there without restrictions, maybe up to six or eight weeks. Continue to keep the “morning after” pill legal. Support contraceptive funding.
I am not encouraging abortion. I am not here to judge. I’m only hoping a few more people will begin to value the life of the unborn.
Pregnancy can be a frightening and dangerous medical condition. I can only encourage personal responsibility, prevention and adoption. I don’t expect I will change many minds; abortion is personal and emotional.
But if Idaho does not allow abortion in those early stages, there will be horrible repercussions, just as there was before.
Agidius represented Latah and Benewah counties in the Idaho House. She lives in Moscow.