My Oct. 30 column titled “Progressives don’t get it; God still blesses America” generated the usual numerous positive responses as all other opinions, and one outlier from a very agitated progressive. My ubiquitous designated pronoun for all wokesters, “Y’all” wrote: “I am thoroughly disgusted by your rant in the paper. As a doctor, surely you respect science? You stated lies as if they were truth in this letter. I am ashamed of you. You should be, too.”

A famous World War II saying by pilots — “When you get flak you know you’re over the target” — applies to Y’all’s hurt feelings.

