Years before it became an engine of the Idaho economy, and a leading American manufacturer of what Micron Technology describes as the “world’s most advanced memory and storage technologies,” the Boise-headquartered company was a struggling startup.

Founded by twin brothers Joe and Ward Parkinson in the basement of a dental office in the late 1970s, Micron became a homegrown Idaho success story, not unlike Jack Simplot’s sprawling agribusiness empire — Simplot was an early Micron investor — or Joe Albertson’s big grocery store company.

