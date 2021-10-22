Last summer, Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin — who wants to depose Gov. Brad Little in the upcoming GOP primary election — jumped into Lewiston’s nonpartisan city election, declaring that Wilson Boots has the “vision and integrity to put you the voter back in control.”
The endorsement is now a prominent part of Boots’ mayoral campaign messaging.
All of which is a bit ironic considering the political wrecking ball McGeachin last week took to her own reputation for “vision,” “integrity” and a respect for the voters.
Start with the thumping she’s taken for thumbing her nose at the public’s right to see its business conducted in the light of day. Throughout her indoctrination panel’s attempt to prove Idaho educators were transforming gullible young people into communists, socialists, Marxists and critical race theory adherents, McGeachin did not want you to see the public comments she received. Her excuses for violating the public records act were so flimsy that a judge fined her and ordered McGeachin’s office to pay for the attorneys Idaho journalists were forced to hire. Even then, she didn’t comply until she was about to face a contempt of court hearing.
It turned out 70 percent of the comments McGeachin received told her she was on the wrong track. Only 8 percent agreed with her.
But on Oct.14, McGeachin doubled down. Along with GOP attorney general candidate Arthur Macomber, McGeachin staged a so-called press conference — in which reporters could ask no questions — at Ammon Elementary School. They proceeded to blame Attorney General Lawrence Wasden for her legal predicament — even though she dispensed with Wasden’s office and hired private counsel.
McGeachin held up an email she said proved the point, but refused to disclose it until Betsy Russell of the Idaho Press filed a public records request.
The document, dated June 7, says just the opposite: Aside from redacting the records to reveal only initials of minors, the attorney general urged McGeachin to release the documents “as soon as possible and no later than the end of the business day tomorrow.”
Keep in mind that’s six weeks before the Idaho Press Club took the case to court. By then, McGeachin was represented by attorney Colton Boyles of Sandpoint, whose advice she followed in ignoring the public records act.
So much for the truth.
But the train wreck was just getting started.
Former Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice and Republican Attorney General Jim Jones says the “press conference” crossed the line into campaigning. And using “public property or resources” for that purpose violates the 2018 Public Integrity in Elections Act.
“The problem could have been avoided if Macomber had acquainted himself with Idaho law, as you would expect of a candidate for an important legal office,” Jones wrote.
So much for integrity.
Now McGeachin wants the taxpayers to cough up the $50,000 she spent on this escapade. But as her office told Clark Corbin of the Idaho Capital Sun, it can’t find invoices for Boyles’ bills.
“We can’t find what we don’t have and we don’t have any invoices,” McGeachin tweeted.
Even if her office misplaced the invoices, Boyles knows what he’s owed. Get another set from him.
This much Corbin was able to ascertain: Boyles charged $250 an hour for himself and another $120 an hour for a paralegal.
So subtract the $28,973.84 her office must pay the press club’s attorney fees and costs.
Deduct the $750 fine imposed against her. Divide the remainder by the $370 hourly fee and you wind up with about 55 billable hours.
Had the attorney general put in the same amount of time, the cost to the taxpayer would have been about $4,840.
Being as profligate as the next swamp thing with the public purse hardly shows much respect for the voter, does it?
You can see why McGeachin may want to insert herself into Lewiston’s city election. It gets her name out to the voters of north central Idaho.
But at this point, you have to wonder why Boots would want to get anywhere near her.— M.T.