This editorial was published by the Post Register of Idaho Falls.
———
Google “mass shooting history.” Here is a rundown we’d like U.S. Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo and Rep. Mike Simpson to ponder that came up in Wikipedia, going through casualty counts involving mass shootings through the years with the numbers getting higher:
l March 22, 2021 — Ten people were killed at a King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, Colo., including a local on-duty police officer.
l May 14, 2022 — Ten Black people were killed and three more injured in Buffalo, N.Y., at a Tops Friendly Markets store.
l July 20, 2012 — Inside a Century 16 movie theater in Aurora, Colo., during a midnight screening. Dressed in tactical clothing, the shooter set off tear gas grenades and shot into the audience with multiple firearms. Twelve people were killed and 70 others were injured, 58 of them from gunfire.
l Feb. 14, 2018 — A 19-year-old gunman opened fire on students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., murdering 17 people and injuring 17 others. The perpetrator was a former student at the school.
l May 24, 2022 — An 18-year-old gunman fatally shot 19 students and two teachers and wounded 17 other people at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
l July 18, 1984 — An act of mass murder which occurred at a McDonald’s restaurant in the San Ysidro neighborhood of San Diego, Calif. The perpetrator fatally shot 21 people and wounded 19 others.
l Aug. 3, 2019 — A mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas. The gunman killed 23 people and injured 23 others.
l Oct. 16, 1991 — At a Luby’s Cafeteria in Killeen, Texas, a perpetrator drove his pickup truck through the front window of the restaurant, then shot and killed 23 people, wounding 27 others.
l Nov. 5, 2017 — A perpetrator killed 26 people, including an unborn child, and wounded 22 others at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. It was the deadliest shooting in an American place of worship in modern history.
l Dec. 14, 2012 — The Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Conn. A 20-year-old male shot and killed 26 people. Twenty of the victims were children between 6 and 7 years old, and six were adult staff members. It was the deadliest mass shooting at an elementary school in U.S. history, the fourth-deadliest mass shooting overall.
l April 16, 2007 — Two attacks on the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va. The gunman killed 32 people and wounded 17 others.
l June 12, 2016 — Forty-nine people killed and 53 more wounded in a mass shooting at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, Fla.
l Oct. 1, 2017 — A lone gunman opened fire on the crowd attending the outdoor Route 91 Harvest music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. From 32nd-floor suites in the Mandalay Bay hotel, he fired more than 1,000 bullets, killing 60 people and wounding 411. Panic from the crowd brought the total number of injured to 867. It was the deadliest mass shooting committed by an individual in United States history.
These shootings can happen anywhere at any time, including Rigby Middle School and the Boise Towne Square shopping center. The list above is only a partial one. But even some of the incidents above have been too easily forgotten, including by lawmakers.
We hear little if anything from our congressional delegation when it comes to answers on how to deal with this national problem. Simpson gave a brief statement on social media two days after the Uvalde shooting, saying in part “this is not an acceptable status quo,” and “elected leaders must set an example by coming together to find meaningful solutions.”
At the same time, Simpson, Crapo and Risch joined a number of House and Senate Republicans in voting against the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act that passed last week in the Senate 65-33 (with help from GOP “aye” votes from the likes of Mitch McConnell) and in the House 243-193, signed into law by President Joe Biden on Saturday morning.
On their websites’ “Issues” links, one thing in common for Idaho’s delegation is defending the Second Amendment. But we are not here to take away responsible owners’ basic rights.
These gentlemen are failing to address publicly their own answers to one of the biggest “elephants in the room” — mass shootings. Perhaps kicking this can down the road is the best we can hope for from them. But they have been elected to represent us and find solutions to protect us.
Meanwhile, the shootings continue on an all-too-regular basis. Death tolls and injuries increase. The public has to be concerned about safety while performing everyday tasks, sitting down to a meal, shopping, being entertained, attending church, going to a youth soccer game — even in Idaho.
We are asking Risch, Crapo and Simpson to provide their own answers in their own words in these pages. What do we need to be doing to address this issue?
We will publish their responses in two weeks.