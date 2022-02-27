More than six weeks of breathing in Capitol marble dust has transformed a group of Idaho Republican lawmakers into blithering idiots.
How else can you explain this latest scheme by Senate Local Government and Taxation Committee Chairman Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, and others to boost the sales tax by a third — at a time when inflation is running at a 40-year high?
l Repeating a mistake — Have they learned nothing from former Gov. Jim Risch’s career-defining catastrophe?
In 2006, Risch eliminated a statewide property tax levy that partially supported schools and raised the sales tax by a penny. Property taxes declined — temporarily — while the sales tax rose to 6% — permanently. Schools responded by turning toward an ever-rising dependence on supplemental property taxes —now at $218.2 million each year.
Rice proposes to implement Risch 2.0. To replace property taxes that homeowners pay to support cities, counties, highway districts, cemetery districts — but not schools — the Senate tax chairman would raise Idaho’s sales tax to 7.95%.
Of course, Risch managed to ram his plan through in a one-day special session.
Because he’s operating in a regular session, Rice’s skeptics will have more time to pose questions, such as who wins and who loses under this tax shift — and why.
The winners are homeowners who, according to Rice, would see their property taxes drop by as much as two-thirds.
Chief among the losers are low-income renters who get no property tax relief but will wind up paying the nation’s highest sales tax on everything, including groceries.
Add to that list Idaho retailers. If customers have to cough up an extra 1.95 cents on every dollar, they’re going to be cutting back on something — unless they can cross the border into Washington, where the base rate is 6.5%; Utah, where the tax is 4.85%; Wyoming where the state sets a 4% tax; or Montana and Oregon, where no sales tax is charged.
Even carpetbaggers from California, where the rate is 7.25%, might regret moving to Idaho.
And finally, consider the local units of government. Schools didn’t fare too well relying exclusively on state tax revenues, especially when the Great Recession came along. The devil will be in the details.
l Bad politics — Wasn’t it just last month that Idaho was sitting on top of a $1.9 billion surplus? How can this state justify raising taxes on anybody?
It’s because Gov. Brad Little and the GOP Legislature gave away the store to wealthy families and corporations.
While Idahoans were screaming for property tax or sales tax relief, Little and Republican lawmakers rushed through a $600 million income tax break.
That’s why lawmakers seem unable to redeem their 16-year-old pledge to exempt food from sales taxes. Other than a few skirmishes on the House floor, there has been no advance on that front, either.
l Avoiding the obvious — If lawmakers want to do something about rising property taxes, why don’t they fix their own mistakes?
Start with the Homestead Exemption. The voter-passed initiative was designed to shield half a modest home’s taxable value from taxation. But for the past six years, lawmakers have allowed inflation to eat away at its value. The State Tax Commission says the tax break’s top benefit should be as high as $174,229. Instead, it’s capped at $125,000. With the surge in residential real estate, two-thirds of Idaho homeowners are paying more than they should.
How about addressing Idaho’s chronically underfunded schools? Do that and the record-setting amount of money school patrons must raise themselves through voluntary supplemental property tax levies would decline.
If it’s a matter of weaning cities, counties and other local jurisdictions from the property tax, why not empower voters to decide for themselves whether to pass local option sales tax surcharges? It works well enough for tourist communities. It worked well enough when Nez Perce County built its jail.
All of which has got to be cheaper, more surgical and far easier than upending Idaho’s tax structure in the heat of an election year.
Unless, of course, this is just an exercise in political absurdity. — M.T.