If you want to know why the people of Idaho need an initiative process, look no further than the man trying to take it away from them — Sen. Doug Okuniewicz.
This Hayden Republican wouldn’t recognize the will of the people if it slapped him in the face.
The closest Okuniewicz ever came to a political contest was the 2020 GOP primary — which is closed to all but registered Republicans — when he claimed a House seat with nearly 53% of the vote.
That fall, he faced only token opposition. And ever since — including Okuniewicz’s promotion last year to the Senate — nobody has run against him.
Voters are literally powerless to stop Okuniewicz from toeing the Idaho Freedom Foundation line 93.4% of the time while thumbing his nose at public schools — according to Idaho Business for Education — 80% of the time.
That pretty much tells the story for much of Idaho’s GOP lawmakers. If they face any contest at all, it’s in a GOP primary most voters avoid. And when voters show up in November, they’re asked to ratify a coronation.
No wonder so much of what this Legislature does is so unpopular.
With enough support, ordinary Idahoans have used the voting booth to bypass their regal politicians and make their own laws.
In 2012, voters repudiated the Legislature’s education policy when they repealed — by margins as high as 66.7% — the anti-teacher measures dubbed the “Luna laws” in reference to their author, then state schools Superintendent Tom Luna.
In 2018, the voters repudiated the Legislature’s health care policy by insisting the state implement federal Medicaid expansion to provide Idaho’s working poor with health care. That passed by nearly 61%.
And last year, voters were on their way toward repudiating the final leg of the Legislature’s policy triad — taxes and spending — with Reclaim Idaho’s Quality Education Act. That would have reversed both the Legislature’s neglect of school funding as well as its fixation with cutting income taxes for the rich. Under duress, the GOP agreed to spend more money on education but further reduced income taxes.
All of which comes with a price. No less than the Idaho Supreme Court noted “an unmistakable pattern by the Legislature of constricting the people’s initiative and referendum powers after they successfully use it.”
After voters term-limited state and local officials in 1994 — a law legislators later repealed — the Legislature made it more difficult for petition gatherers to qualify their measure by requiring them to round up 6% of registered voters — rather than the more lenient standard of 10% of qualified voters.
After the Luna laws went down, the Legislature retaliated by requiring petition gatherers to round up 6% of the registered voters not just statewide but also from 18 of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts.
And when voters showed the temerity to pass Medicaid expansion, lawmakers upped that to the near-impossible threshold of 6% of the registered voters from every Idaho legislative district.
“If the Legislature’s actual goal is to prevent any initiative or referendum from qualifying for the ballot, then this is probably an effective tactic,” a unanimous Supreme Court wrote in striking down the Legislature’s handiwork as a violation of the people’s constitutional right to pass their own laws through the ballot. “This would result in a scheme that squarely conflicts with the democratic ideals that form the bedrock of the constitutional republic created by the Idaho Constitution, and seriously undermines the people’s initiative and referendum powers enshrined therein.”
Now comes this creature of Idaho’s one-party rule with a new twist. Says Okuniewicz: Let’s put the 35-district system in the constitution so nobody, including the Supreme Court, can stop us from putting any future initiative campaign out of business.
It may be a fool’s errand.
Even if his proposed constitutional amendment gets the necessary two-thirds majority in both the House and Senate, Okuniewicz has to persuade Idaho voters to sign their rights away at the next election. According to Boise State University’s 2020 Public Policy Survey, he starts with support from only 10% of the people.
But how would Okuniewicz know any better?
When you’ve never really faced the electorate, how can you understand it? — M.T.