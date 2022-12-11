After so much turnover in the Legislature, four-term state Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, has emerged as one of Idaho’s senior House members.
But you wouldn’t know it from the committee assignments he drew during the recent organizational session.
It looks like the Lewiston Republican got shortchanged. He remains vice chairman of the Local Government Committee and continues to sit on the Commerce and Human Resources as well as the Health and Welfare committees.
Meanwhile, five House members who are his junior in years of service have secured committee chairmanships:
l Rep. Kevin Andrus, R- Lava Hot Springs, is starting his third term. He’s now chairman of the House Agricultural Affairs Committee.
l Rep. Julie Yamamoto, R-Caldwell, is just beginning a second term. She’s been put in charge of the House Education Committee.
l Like Kingsley, Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, is a four-termer. She just leapfrogged from leading the House Environment, Energy and Technology Committee to chairwoman of Kingsley’s Local Government Committee.
l Two terms was all Rep. Bruce D. Skaug, R-Nampa, required to head up the House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee.
l Rexburg Republican Jon O. Weber also is beginning his second term. He’s just been named chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.
And there are several House members with less time served than Kingsley who have secured a committee vice chairmanship. Among them are Rep. Lori McCann, R-Lewiston, who, after serving one year in office, now is vice-chairwoman of House Education. Two-term Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollack, is vice chairman of Resources and Conservation. Two-term Rep. Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow, has been designated as vice chairman of House Transportation and Defense.
In fact, the only lawmaker who waited longer to get a committee vice chairmanship was Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, who, with five terms, now serves as No. 2 at the House judiciary committee. Scott has been a persistent combatant with House leadership.
What gives?
Perhaps Kingsley is happy doing what he’s doing. His committee assignments dovetail with what has been a relative narrow agenda — substance abuse recovery. He could be keeping his head down.
Maybe House Republican leadership has decided to advance its interests by making key assignments elsewhere. By the end of next year’s session, Education Chairwoman Yamamoto — an educator for 32 years —and Vice Chairwoman McCann may have made the difference in blocking the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s drive to begin siphoning tax dollars away from public schools and into vouchers. Kingsley, by the way, is among the IFF’s acolytes.
Skaug, an attorney, admitted to being surprised “and a little bit nervous” at his appointment. Ways and Means is known as the speaker’s committee, so the chairman there is a reflection of the House leader.
It could simply be that Kingsley backed the losing side in the contests that elected a new slate of GOP leaders — Moyle over Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, for speaker; Rep. Megan Blanskma, R-Hammett, over Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, for majority leader; Rep. Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay, over Weber for assistant majority leader; and Rep. Dustin Manwaring, R-Pocatello, over Rep. James Holtzclaw, R-Meridian, and Ehardt for caucus chairman.
But Moyle turned around and named Monks chairman of the House Revenue and Taxation Committee.
Barbieri paid no price for challenging Blanksma. He was elevated to chairman of the Environment, Energy and Technology Committee.
As noted, Weber wound up chairman of Ways and Means.
Both Holtzclaw and Ehardt will wield a gavel. Holtzclaw retains his chairmanship at Commerce and Human Resources and, as noted, Ehardt is at Local Government.
Whatever the reason — and if Kingsley can shed light on it, he’s welcome to — none of this is happening in a vacuum.
North central Idaho now has a relatively junior delegation. The average length of service among its members is just more than two terms. Gone are Sens. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston, who served for six terms, Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, who had accumulated four terms of seniority, and Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, who had three terms of experience.
Meanwhile, a region that once had three seats on the all-important Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee now has none.
All of which puts an onus on one of the region’s most senior lawmakers. If Kingsley is being slighted in Boise, so are the people who elected him. — M.T.