A growing number of Idahoans think their state is on the wrong track.
And while the narrative behind the latest Boise State University Public Policy Survey credits economic anxiety for that outcome, don’t discount one other explanation: Most Idahoans find themselves on one track while their leaders are on another. What they want from state government is not what they’re getting.
Take taxes, for instance.
For 55.9%, property taxes are too high. A plurality, 40.5%, say that’s where they want tax relief.
Good luck getting any action out of this Legislature, however.
Who do you think engineered these rising property taxes in the first place?
First, they underfunded public schools, triggering the need for local supplemental property taxes to fill in the gaps. Next, they undermined the homeowners’ defense against rising assessments by freezing the top benefit of the Homestead Exemption. After nearly six years of inflation, that modest tax break is now about half of where it should be. The result: Homeowners are paying 11.5% more — with much of that money subsidizing a 10.9% average tax break for owners of commercial property.
And what about the sales tax on groceries? After then-Gov. Jim Risch granted wealthy landowners a property tax break at the expense of lower-income renters, lawmakers promised to exempt groceries from this regressive tax.
That was almost 17 years ago and when asked about it, 82.1% said it’s time lawmakers keep their word.
What have Idahoans received instead?
What more than two-thirds of them said they didn’t want — income tax cuts. With good reason: Every time Gov. Brad Little and the GOP-led Legislature cut income taxes, the upper crust got the benefit. For instance, 8,500 of Idaho’s wealthiest families split nearly one-third of the $161 million in permanent income tax breaks passed during last summer’s one-day special session.
Then there’s education. As usual, it’s the top priority for about 72.1% of those surveyed.
Yet, Idaho remains dead last in the amount of money allocated toward each of its students.
True, the Legislature is about to spend $410 million that was pledged to education last summer. But that was under duress. Had lawmakers not intervened, Reclaim Idaho’s Quality Education Act initiative would have passed, funneling $323.5 million to public schools by restoring progressive tax rates on wealthy families and corporations.
Meanwhile, a sizeable number of lawmakers seem poised to drain money out of the public schools and hand it over as vouchers to parents who homeschool, utilize private academies or religious schools — all to the detriment of poor, rural schools and the property taxpayers who support them.
And, however ambivalent Idahoans may be about “school choice,” once you explain the economics of fleecing the public schools to benefit Idahoans who can already afford to educate their children in private schools, nearly 44% lose their enthusiasm for the idea.
Outside Idaho’s political cocoon, you’ll find concern about the dearth of child care services. Federal subsidies that allow providers to compete for staff and cover operating expenses are about to expire. When that happens, 14% expect to close, 37% say they will lay off staff and 57% will raise their fees.
All of which won’t help Idaho’s shortage of available workers one bit.
No wonder 70.9% support offering private businesses an incentive or grant to provide on-site child care for their employees.
And here’s an epiphany about all that.
Idahoans think they’re more conservative than they really are.
Ask Idahoans to describe their political philosophy and 45% identify as conservative, 24% as moderate and 24% say they’re liberal — which comes as surprise because liberal is such a pejorative in this state.
But they perceive 74% of their fellow Idahoans to be conservative, 11% moderate and 9% liberal.
How does that happen? Don’t blame the poll. BSU’s process is admirably professional and objective. But it reaches out to all Idahoans — not just the smaller sliver of likely voters.
Due to voter suppression tactics and public apathy, most Idahoans avoid the all-important GOP primary election.
Even during the general election, turnout is anemic. Last fall’s 56.8% turnout was the second-lowest in nearly three decades.
When they do show up, a lot of voters in this state rely on the party label, often to their own detriment.
All we know is Idaho will be a much different place if and when any of that changes. — M.T.