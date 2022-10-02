On Sept. 9, the Lewiston Tribune published a front-page article about me being investigated by the Washington State Medical Commission, “accused of spreading untruths” about COVID-19. The article stated my opinions “garnered strong criticism from readers for claims that went against the guidelines of public health agencies. Now, his license could be in danger.”
Since the fact that I “garnered strong criticism” and “could lose (my) license” are in the same subheading sentence, the implication is that writing an opinion that “garners strong criticism” is enough to take my “active retired” medical license.
Since retiring, I had initially kept my license as “active retired” in case some regional or national emergency needed all available medical personnel. Once I started writing the invited, monthly opinions for the Tribune, I anticipated that a complaint would be made to the medical commission about my COVID-19-related writings. I kept the license active intentionally so that I would have the opportunity to present facts to the commission members that they may not know. This was mainly for the purpose that other medical doctors and physician assistants who are still actively practicing medicine would not have the same politically motivated actions taken against them for providing alternative information to patients, who are entitled to that alternative information.
Everyone has heard the term “practicing medicine” and it is called that precisely because medicine is not static with everything known, and no deviation allowed, until now. That is “scientism,” with a few of the many examples of medicine’s failures to be listed later. I was on the commission in the early 2000s for two consecutive three-year terms as the ophthalmology pro tem member. I was on several panels evaluating complaints against M.D.s and P.A.s. I endorse the commission’s job to objectively investigate complaints about medical care provided or omitted by a Washington state licensed M.D. or P.A. The same state law that outlines the commission’s role in a complaint also gives the accused ample opportunity to speak to the commission in a public hearing.
Understanding the process that takes place when a complaint is filed with the Washington Medical Commission is helpful. Washington state law requires the commission to investigate any complaint made against any physician or physician assistant holding a Washington state medical or P.A. license. Actions the commission can take are: no action, reprimand, fines, restrictions of license and removing the license of the investigated M.D. or P.A.
My invited, published opinions in the Tribune under First Amendment protection are not under the commission’s purview.
The commission wants me to accept a reprimand, as removing my license would have no practical effect since I am not practicing. If I were to agree to the reprimand, it would be admitting that what I wrote was intentionally wrong.
What I wrote was intentional, but is not in error.
I will happily appear at the commission’s public meeting to present the alternative information. The date of the meeting is not known yet, but I invite any of you, and specifically the Tribune, to attend.
Hopefully the Tribune will support my First Amendment rights, and not assume I am guilty before being proven so, which is the French system of justice, not the American system. Its stated mission has been to publish differing opinions. My opinions are just that, which any reader can accept or reject.
For a patient to intelligently accept or reject medical advice, he is entitled to evaluate and act on all information available by whatever means, and without coercion, to accept or reject the advice. This is the basis of the Nuremberg Code of 1947, which is still in effect. It convicted physicians, among others, for forcing medical procedures, without consent, on people during World War II.
This ability to accept or reject specifically the various COVID-19 vaccines is part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s and the Food and Drug Administration’s written protocols regarding the vaccines, which are really experimental DNA-altering modalities.
I will give my full response to the commission after the commission meeting, by request. It is quite detailed with more than 40 references to support my statements.
For true information about ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, please read/watch the excellent presentations by Pierre Kory M.D., (1) and Harvey Risch M.D. (2).
Some of the significant medical errors of organized medicine, governing boards and government condemnations and/or being wrong for various lengths of time, include:
l Intraocular lenses and the modern way of cataract surgery using phacoemulsification.
l Refractive surgery, currently by LASIX.
l Medicine endorsing the catastrophic change in the American diet supporting carbohydrates vs. any fats, with the resultant continuing epidemic of obesity, diabetes, hypertension and early death — paid for by the sugar industry.
l Physicians appearing in print and on TV endorsing cigarette use.
l The persecution of physicians for publicly stated opinions about COVID-19.
l The eugenics movement of the early 1900s, killing those “unfit” to live, manifested now by abortion on demand.
Besides the previously cited World War II atrocities and the eugenics movement, two other bizarre examples of medicine being wrong are:
l Placing Dr. Ignaz Semmelweis in an insane asylum for proving doctors were causing about 50% more deaths after delivery than midwives. The midwives were simply washing their hands before delivering babies. He escaped, was captured, beaten and died from infection from the beatings. That would be worse then any disciplinary action the state commission can take against me. It took 50 years for handwashing to be accepted.
l The current atrocious surgical transgendering of children with permanent damage to them for financial gain. Medical ethics have, in some instances, deteriorated to the same level as society’s.
Currently, many lawsuits are being prepared by others against the Federation of State Medical Boards, which includes the Washington state commission, for violations of the constitutional rights of medical practitioners.
Footnotes:
1.The Criminal Censorship of Ivermectin Efficacy by the High Impact Medical Journals — Parts I-IV.