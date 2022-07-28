Idaho Freedom Foundation President Wayne Hoffman has all kinds of reasons to oppose Reclaim Idaho’s Quality Education Act initiative.
But his latest complaint is so off base that you’re left to wonder if he’s at cross purposes.
After all, passing the measure might just give Hoffman the tax breaks he most wants.
Reclaim Idaho’s measure would recharge the Gem State’s chronically underfunded education system to the tune of $320 million a year — enough to drag its per pupil expenditure off the national floor.
Hoffman doesn’t like public education.
He doesn’t like taxes, either.
Reclaim Idaho would generate the money with higher income taxes on corporations and on individuals making more than $250,000 — or couples earning more than $500,000.
But the latest complaint the Freedom Foundation makes against the Quality Education Act is based on an unintended provision within the measure that will appear on Idaho’s Nov. 8 ballot. According to an Idaho Attorney General’s opinion, it would repeal the income tax breaks lawmakers passed earlier this year. That’s because Reclaim Idaho volunteers were in the field with their initiative long before the Legislature acted. So it refers to the tax code still in effect before lawmakers lowered the top individual tax rate from 6.5% to 6%.
“In other words,” wrote IFF’s Fred Birnbaum on Tuesday, “it will hike taxes for nearly every Idahoan.”
And that would take the revenue increase up to a whopping $570 million.
Well, not so fast.
It is, after all, merely an opinion.
The courts may look at the initiative’s intent and ballot language, and conclude the 2022 income tax rate reduction remains untouched.
If not, “It will be up to the Legislature to sort it out as it sees fit,” Chief Deputy Attorney General Brian Kane said.
Reclaim Idaho is fine with that. It is not laying claim to the extra money. Nor would anyone accuse the Legislature of acting in bad faith if it restores the tax relief.
Therein lies the opportunity that Hoffman should welcome rather than condemn.
As the GOP-led Legislature convened in January, nobody was clamoring for income tax relief. What virtually everyone from Hoffman on the right to Democrats on the left supported was a break for the working people of the Gem State.
At a time of soaring inflation, they wanted to repeal Idaho’s 6% sales tax on groceries while extending help to homeowners struggling to pay escalating property tax bills fueled by Idaho’s booming real estate market.
What they got instead was Gov. Brad Little’s $600 million income tax break — $350 million in a one-time rebate and $250 million in permanent rate reductions — that favored the rich. According to the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy, the poorest fifth of Idaho households earning less than $26,000 would get $77 a year. The wealthiest 1% of families earning $557,000 or more would get $13,254 back.
That’s the kind of package only the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry could love, but Little and the GOP lawmakers rushed it through to passage so quickly that any other kind of sales or property tax relief was preempted.
The money had been spent.
Nobody complained more about that than Hoffman.
As the legislative session concluded, Hoffman wrote: “The bread crumbs are just a cover for the real story of what happened during the winter in Boise. ... Lawmakers in both the House and Senate rejected on multiple occasions efforts to repeal the grocery tax. Little, who pledged to repeal the grocery tax four years ago, sat by and did nothing.”
Having Reclaim Idaho’s initiative repeal those income tax cuts — inadvertently — would offer Hoffman and his expanded number of supporters in the 2023 Legislature a do-over.
Instead of allocating $250 million toward income tax breaks for the rich, they could remove the sales tax from groceries and still have something left over to rescue the beleaguered Idaho homeowner.
Expect opposition from the usual suspects, namely Idaho’s heavy hitters. But why would a populist outfit such as the Freedom Foundation snatch defeat from the jaws of victory? — M.T.