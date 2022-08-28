Brian Netter, the U.S. Department of Justice attorney who challenged Idaho’s abortion ban Monday in federal Judge B. Lynn Winmill’s courtroom got some help from an unexpected source: the attorney handpicked by the Idaho Legislature to defend the law.
As the federal government sees it, one flaw in Idaho’s anti-abortion law is how it gives prosecutors the ability to second-guess any doctor’s decision to terminate a pregnancy in an emergency.
Abortions are performed when a woman faces cancer, pregnancy-induced high blood pressure or preeclampsia, heart disease, liver failure, kidney disease or complications of diabetes. Commonly cited are ectopic pregnancies. In about 2% of pregnancies, a fertilized egg implants outside the uterus — often in the fallopian tubes. Leaving it unresolved can lead to hemorrhaging and death.
If a prosecutor brings criminal charges under Idaho’s new law, the doctor can assert an affirmative defense.
But that puts the burden of proof on the physician.
It also subjects her to the cost and publicity of a trial.
Considering how hostile many Idahoans appear toward the medical profession these days, there’s also a good chance of conviction.
Enter the Reagan era Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, which requires hospital emergency rooms that accept Medicare to treat and stabilize patients. Netter argued Idaho’s abortion ban creates a chilling effect. If doctors are intimidated by the state law, they can not comply with the federal mandate.
Even before he issued an injunction Wednesday, Winmill agreed that it was “more than just a hypothetical concern.”
Deputy Idaho Attorney General Brian Church didn’t contest what’s in the law.
“I am bound by what the Legislature has wrote,” Church said. “It is our understanding that with respect to ectopic pregnancy, that would be defined as pregnancy under the law.”
Usually, that’s where things would stand. The Idaho Attorney General’s Office is called upon to defend the Legislature’s handiwork in court. But House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, and Senate President Chuck Winder, R-Boise, insisted on hiring their own legal team, former U.S. Attorney for Nevada Monte Neil Stewart of Las Vegas and former deputy Idaho Attorney General Daniel Bower of Nampa — at $375 an hour each, plus expenses.
Here’s what Bedke and Winder got for that money: Stewart asserted “Idaho is capable of a great many things, but it’s not capable of producing a prosecuting attorney stupid enough to prosecute an ectopic pregnancy.”
Not “stupid enough”?
Exhibit A — In 1996, Gem County Prosecutor Douglas R. Varie charged 17-year-old Amanda Smisek, then seven months pregnant, as well as her 16-year-old boyfriend and several other teenagers with violating Idaho’s 1921 ban on “fornication” outside marriage.
“To those who say that prohibiting teenage sexual activity is too much of an intrusion on the personal freedoms of juveniles, consider how we limit the freedoms of minors already,” Varie told the New York Times.
Exhibit B — In 2006, former Bonneville County Prosecutor and Idaho Falls City Attorney Kimball Mason got caught stealing confiscated guns from the Idaho Falls Police evidence vault — twice. Mason ended up serving four years in prison before he was paroled in 2010.
Exhibit C — In 2011, Bannock County Prosecutor Mark Hiedeman arrested and charged Jennie Linn McCormack, a single mother of three, for ending her pregnancy with RU-486. The law Hiedeman cited made it a felony for any woman to perform her own abortion. Had the case not been dismissed, McCormack could have faced five years in prison.
Exhibit D — In 2014, Jefferson County Prosecutor Robin Dunn pulled a pocket knife on someone at Pocatello Downs because he was angry about a decision to disqualify a horse. No charges were filed. Nor were charges filed after the Attorney General’s Office looked into allegations that Dunn was charging the county for his services.
Exhibit E — After being in and out of court on a series of felonies, former Canyon County Prosecutor John Bujak last year pleaded guilty to stealing more than $10,000 from a relative. His sentence included 30 days in jail and an order to pay $10,000 in restitution by 2026.
None of which came as news to Winmill, who between state and federal courts has been on the bench for 35 years. When it comes to the excesses of prosecutorial decision-making, no one is more in the loop. Some of it, Winmill has seen first-hand.
Why would Bedke and Winder lavish what could add up to about $100,000 on a legal team that all but handed Winmill another reason to lift discretion from prosecutors and restore it to medical providers?
It makes you wonder if Bedke and Winder would be so reckless if the money they were spending was their own — not yours. — M.T.