I have watched with deep concern as California, Oregon and Washington have made announcements during the last month that they intend to restrict sales of gas-powered vehicles. It seems the governors of these states as well as the Biden administration have declared war on the American consumer. Consider the following:

Almost as soon as Joe Biden was sworn in as president, he stopped the renewal of oil leases. Using the ruse that it was time to review how and where oil leases were managed on federal lands, Biden paused all leases. Almost two years down the road, one would have thought the Department of the Interior might have done its review and come up with recommendations for changes. It has not, although the expectation is that Interior will recommend elimination of such leases, blaming all climate change on fossil fuels. I won’t debate that subject as I do recognize it is a contributor to climate change. Suffice it to say they were challenged in court on this action and a recent judgment has directed the Biden administration to reinstate $192 million in leases.

