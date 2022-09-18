I have watched with deep concern as California, Oregon and Washington have made announcements during the last month that they intend to restrict sales of gas-powered vehicles. It seems the governors of these states as well as the Biden administration have declared war on the American consumer. Consider the following:
Almost as soon as Joe Biden was sworn in as president, he stopped the renewal of oil leases. Using the ruse that it was time to review how and where oil leases were managed on federal lands, Biden paused all leases. Almost two years down the road, one would have thought the Department of the Interior might have done its review and come up with recommendations for changes. It has not, although the expectation is that Interior will recommend elimination of such leases, blaming all climate change on fossil fuels. I won’t debate that subject as I do recognize it is a contributor to climate change. Suffice it to say they were challenged in court on this action and a recent judgment has directed the Biden administration to reinstate $192 million in leases.
Complicating matters even more is the fact that Biden shut down the Keystone Pipeline, eliminating thousands of jobs, and contributing to the upward spiral of gasoline from an average of $1.99 a gallon up to more than $6 a gallon. The pipeline was expected to carry up to 800,000 barrels of oil per day from Alberta, Canada, to the Texas Gulf Coast refineries. Blocking the pipeline will not stop the importation of the oil. It will only be trucked in, using more gas and emitting more carbon dioxide (up to 42% more). Keep in mind Keystone had already agreed to use all green technology by 2030. The Obama administration even ascertained on separate occasions that the pipeline would have no material impact on greenhouse gas emissions. And looking across the pond, it would have been nice to have been in a position to provide Great Britain with fuel during its current energy crisis.
Washington, Oregon and California have now all announced that they are going to restrict new car sales in their states to electric only by 2035. That may sound like a long time, but 13 years is right around the corner.
So here are a few questions to ponder: Who is going to be able to afford these new electric cars? They aren’t cheap now and I can guarantee that anything produced under that timeline is going to be even more expensive. But my biggest concern is the unwillingness of the environmental community to discuss the dangers of lithium batteries and their drain on the power systems that is needed to recharge them. Lithium-ion battery mining and production were determined to be worse for the climate than the production of fossil fuel vehicle batteries as stated in a recent article by the Wall Street Journal. Today, 86% of lithium is mined in China, Chile and Australia. What do you suppose China is going to charge us for those batteries?
Every study I have watched or read regarding electric-powered trucks shows that the electric batteries cannot effectively haul freight. I am talking about refrigerated trucks that carry food across our country. I am talking about logging trucks that haul huge timbers to the mills to turn them into lumber for your homes. I am talking about all those big semi-trucks owned by Fed-Ex and UPS running across the country, delivering all the stuff we buy from Amazon. We are a long way from being to a point where any state or the federal government should be banning gas-powered vehicles.
The people who deliver these edicts, instead of creating incentives, don’t have any idea how rural America or the little guy lives. I hope you will let them know at the polls in November.
Agidius represented Latah and Benewah counties in the Idaho House. She lives in Moscow.