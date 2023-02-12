Under Article II of the Constitution and Executive Order 13526, the president of the United States has the exclusive power to declassify top-secret government documents.

Any government files, including top secret, but not nuclear weapon documents, belong to the president. There are no set procedures for this process. The president has total authority. He doesn’t have to put anything in writing, tell anyone, sign any document or notify any of the affected agencies. He can complete the whole process on his own.