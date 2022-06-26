The full cost of war is not raising and equipping an army and then sending it to battle.
The full cost of war comes later when those soldiers return home and bring with them their emotional, mental and physical wounds.
And always, you find those who say helping those soldiers overcome the chronic ailments of war is a price too high — especially at times such as these when a tiny sliver of the American public carries the burden of military service.
This was the case last week when Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo, both R-Idaho, were asked to pay the full cost of war — and found a reason to refuse.
At issue is the plight of veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan who have endured cancer and lung ailments after exposure to burn pits.
Until about a decade ago, the U.S. used what the Military Times described as “massive” burn pits to dispose of everything from trash to munitions, hazardous wastes and chemicals, affecting as many as 3.5 million military personnel.
During a period that ran from 2007 until 2020, the Department of Veterans Affairs processed claims from 12,582 veterans who said they got sick breathing fumes from the pits. But with no scientific monitoring at the burn pit sites to draw upon, a conclusive link between fumes and illness was illusive. So only 2,828 service people — roughly 1 in 5 — got help.
Key among those taking a personal interest in their plight was comedian Jon Stewart, who earlier sought relief for first responders who got sick after working at the World Trade Center after 9/11.
“The bottom line is our country exposed our own veterans to poison for years,” Stewart said earlier this year. “And we knew about it, and we did not act with urgency and appropriateness.”
That’s about to change.
On an 84-to-14 vote, the Senate approved expanding veterans services by about $280 billion during the next decade. Among its provisions is a new presumption that anyone who suffers from 23 ailments linked to burn pits — such as cancer, asthma, high blood pressure or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease — would be eligible for VA benefits.
Support came across the political spectrum — including Republicans Ted Cruz of Texas, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Jerry Moran of Kansas as well as Democrats Jon Tester of Montana, Chuck Schumer of New York and Bernie Sanders of Vermont.
Among those who joined the Idaho delegation in voting no were Mitt Romney and Mike Lee of Utah, Rand Paul of Kentucky and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.
It next heads to the House.
In a prepared statement, Crapo said he voted no because “Democrats created a nearly $400 billion slush fund for additional unrestrained spending. Moreover, Democrats refused to allow a vote on an amendment to remove this $400 billion mandatory provision. Importantly, this amendment would not have reduced the funding for veterans benefits. ...”
Crapo’s free to make those arguments because the bill was going to pass without him. It’s called voting no and taking the dough. No doubt, veterans of Idaho and other states who can draw upon these new benefits will take no notice of how their own senators opposed the program.
Of course, Crapo was less concerned about unrestrained federal spending when he and the GOP Senate approved former President Donald Trump’s $1.5 trillion income tax cut in 2017, the bulk of which went to upper-income families. It added at least $1 trillion to the national debt.
And Crapo has not been shy about championing compensation for downwinders who got sick after being exposed to radioactive fallout from atomic bomb testing in the West during the 1940s and 1950s.
The funny thing is Crapo — who first went to Congress in 1993 — and Risch, who followed in 2009 — never raised concerns about the full cost of war at the beginning.
Why are they hedging now? — M.T.