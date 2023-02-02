Sen. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, and the rest of the Idaho Freedom Caucus just called for a massive boost in your property taxes.
Sure, the Freedom Caucus will call it by another name — such as an Education Savings Account, choice or a voucher — but it’s a property tax increase just the same. After engineering a boost in what you paid in property taxes last year by as much as 40%, Nichols and her colleagues will do it again.
How do we know?
Because that’s precisely what’s been going on in states where Republican politicians have successfully shifted the cost of private schooling onto the backs of taxpayers. As Rod Gramer, president and CEO of Idaho Business for Education, looked over the pattern, he found two unmistakable trends:
l However small vouchers start, they build unrelentingly toward a universal system that hands every parent of a privately-schooled student — including those who never entered a public school classroom — a check.
l As that system bleeds away resources, public schools — primarily those in rural communities — face four choices: Fire teachers, close schools, consolidate districts or raise property taxes.
One way or another, they raise property taxes.
What that means is property taxpayers subsidize the education of urban children from privileged families who already attended private schools.
In Wisconsin, expanding the state’s 31-year-old voucher system statewide has cut state funding for public schools by $211.5 million — with a corresponding $244.4 million rise in property taxes as of last year.
Had Democratic Gov. Tony Evers not vetoed GOP legislative efforts to extend a voucher to anyone who wanted it, the potential liability to Wisconsin’s property taxpayers would have jumped by another $577 million.
In Ohio, what started as a pilot program for 3,000 students now covers 68,000 students.
Former state Rep. Steve Dyer, D-Dayton, told Gramer that the results for property taxes have been painful. Tax charges rose from $5.3 billion in 2001 to $7.2 billion last year.
“This is an admission that EdChoice means that students not taking EdChoice vouchers have to rely more on local, voter-approved property taxes to pay for their educations — the exact thing that the Ohio Supreme Court ruled four different times made Ohio’s school funding system unconstitutional,” Dyer said.
Arizona just approved a universal voucher program, which potentially extends a $7,000 check to each of the 66,000 students in private and religious schools as well as the 38,000 who are educated in the home — to say nothing of the 1.1 million students who may desert public schools.
If the pattern plays out, Arizona taxpayers could be asked to replenish something close to $728 million being drained away from their public schools.
Were it not for the vouchers that provide 44,376 privately-schooled students with something between $4,439 and $6,634 , Indiana’s public schools would be better off to the tune of $307 million.
Making up the difference are Indiana’s rural property taxpayers.
No wonder Katrina Hall, senior director for policy strategy and advocacy for the Indiana Farm Bureau, told Gramer her organization opposes vouchers.
But you don’t have to look to other states to know what’s going on.
Just observe how state lawmakers have jacked up property taxes on schools already.
In 2006, they approved a disastrous tax shift that rewarded wealthy landowners, such as the plan’s architect, then-Gov. Jim Risch, at the expense of working- and middle-class Idahoans who wound up paying higher sales taxes. When the Great Recession struck, the state ran out of money and local patrons were forced to rely on supplemental property taxes to fill in the gaps in school budgets.
What started out as $139.6 million in supplemental charges statewide a decade ago has expanded to $217.4 million — and 80% of Idaho school districts find it virtually impossible to get by without this money.
The Freedom Caucus voucher, introduced in the Senate Education Committee Tuesday, would blow right through that.
Within the bill is this premise — providing 80% of the money Idaho allocates to each of its public school pupils — or roughly $5,950.
Given the enrollment in Idaho private schools, it’s feasible to see the cost of extending a voucher to each student reaching $100 million or more. No matter what the Freedom Caucus may say, expansion of the voucher program — both in the benefit and who qualifies for it — is inevitable once Idaho takes the first step.
Since those students were never in public school, it’s a net loss and something must replace it. The most likely source is another escalation of supplemental property taxes.
It’s a sure bet that this crew of lawmakers will leave Boise without doing much of anything to alleviate your property taxes.
But why do they insist on making things worse? — M.T.