If Idaho House Speaker Mike Moyle, R-Star, was right, your property taxes would be headed down.
Or at least they’d not be skyrocketing the way they have this year.
Two years ago, Moyle continued his rant, blaming rising property taxes on overspending by counties, cities and other taxing districts. Virtually in the closing days of the 2021 legislative session, Moyle rammed through a bill that constricted local budgets.
Moyle further constrained local governments that were already under a 3% spending cap.
He also changed the rules on the so-called circuit breaker program, thereby canceling the benefit for some low-income seniors. For some, the only option was to arrange the equivalent of a reverse mortgage with the state.
Moyle’s bill tweaked the Homestead Exemption — meant to shield half of a modest home’s assessed value from taxation — to a maximum benefit of $125,000. But it failed to fully cover six years of inflation in the housing market.
So how did things work out?
In its newly released year-end report, the Idaho State Tax Commission noted that the amount of property taxes levied this year increased 3.1%.
But the taxes borne by homeowners rose more than three times faster — by 11.5%.
Owners of other kinds of residential housing — such as second homes and small rental units — paid only 5.2% more.
Meanwhile, businesses across the state paid 10.9% percent less.
The same trend played out in Nez Perce County.
Overall, taxes rose 8.3%. But homeowners saw their bills expand by 20.6% while the owners of commercial businesses averaged a 9.7% cut.
Driving that is rapid escalation in residential property values.
Statewide, assessments on primary dwellings owned by the occupant rose by an average of 54.4% last year. The taxable value on commercial property expanded by less than half — 21.5%.
That trend was even more dramatic in Nez Perce County where assessments on homes jumped 10 times faster than businesses. Taxable values on homes rose 41% compared to 4.5% on commercial property.
The way property taxes work, if the value of one class rises more quickly than another, its share of the tax burden will grow while the other will drop.
And that’s precisely what’s happening now.
Idaho’s homeowners now pay 75.4% of the property taxes in this state — up from 71% last year and 61% about a decade ago.
“Neither of these proportions have been approached in the history of this analysis, which began in 1980, when the residential sector represented slightly less than half of all taxable value,” the Tax Commission wrote.
For that, you can’t blame Idaho’s cities. They will collect about 4.8% more.
Nor can you hold counties responsible. Counties will take in about 4.1% more.
And even with all the levies charged to cover school construction bonds, plant facility needs and supplemental programs not covered by the state, property tax support for Idaho’s schools is up a miniscule 0.5%. One exception is the Lewiston School District. Owing to its pre-constitution status as a charter district, Lewiston’s supplemental levy expands with the tax base. In this case, the district collected $5.3 million more this year.
What’s driving your tax bill is the erosion of the Homestead Exemption.
Had the Legislature not frozen this protection for homeowners, its top bracket would be nearly 40% higher at $174,229. Next year, it would have increased by another 29% to an estimated $224,360.
Instead, more Idaho homeowners are slipping outside the total umbrella of the exemption. Each dollar beyond $250,000 of a home’s assessed value is taxed 100%.
Today, 82% of Idaho’s homeowners — or 395,494 — find themselves in that predicament. Last year, it was 65.4%.
What that means is the extra money you’re spending in property taxes is not going toward more police officers.
It’s not buying you more fire protection or government services.
For most people in Idaho, it’s not even buying new school buildings or more teachers.
It’s subsidizing businesses.
In Lewiston, your tax dollars are going to the owners of a car lot, who will save 12.9%.
Your tax dollars will enable the owners of a retail outlet to get an 11.7% tax break.
You’ll pay more so that the owners of a Lewiston hotel will pay 12.2% less.
Does that mean you’ll pay less for cars?
Will you get a discount for the retail items you buy?
How about a break on lodging?
No.
Because homeowners have terrible lobbyists in Boise, Moyle isn’t listening to you.
If you want to get through to the House speaker, you’ll have to do it yourself.
Call him. His telephone number is (208) 332-1111.
The fellow who will decide whether to even consider updating the Homestead Exemption and reversing this tax shift is House Revenue and Taxation Committee Chairman Jason Monks, R-Meridian.
Call him at (208) 332-1036.
If you’d prefer to contact someone local, there’s Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock. He’s on the tax-writing committee. Call him at (208) 332-1067.
Who knows?
Maybe you’ll get through. — M.T.