When Elon Musk purchased Twitter, he knew that it had serious problems. What he has uncovered has created a firestorm and turned the political world upside down.
His revelations in “The Twitter Files,” show the sheer power of the people and organizations that are controlling our news. The internet has allowed a small number of people and organizations to gain tremendous influence over the content and movement of information in our society. This became very clear after the Hunter Biden laptop scandal emerged before our last presidential election.
The New York Post broke the story. Immediately, Facebook and the Big Tech firms moved to suppress it. Then more than 50 former high-level FBI officials came forward with a signed letter labeling the story as Russian disinformation. Now, two years later, several of our major news organizations, CBS being the latest, have admitted that the story was legitimate. Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey openly admitted that it was wrong to censor the story.
I have watched two very convincing documentaries featuring Tony Bobulinski, a highly credible individual hired by Hunter Biden to manage his business and financial dealings. Bobulinski has impeccable credentials. He also has times, dates and extensive financial records to back up his claims against Hunter Biden that could also incriminate President Joe Biden.
Honesty almost always takes a back seat to money and political power. But without truth and integrity, our democratic form of government cannot exist. The former FBI agents with their claims of Russian disinformation were just keeping the “Russia, Russia” narrative alive against former President Donald Trump in an attempt to defeat him politically. The Russia hoax against Trump was completely discredited long before the Hunter Biden laptop debacle but our liberal news media and Big Tech has kept the lie alive.
Some people still believe it.
The former FBI agents were abusing their current or former positions within the U.S. intelligence community to influence political debate. They were lying. They are part of the corrupt “swamp” that was exposed when Trump became president.
After the 2020 presidential election, the Media Research Center did a survey exposing voters to the Hunter Biden laptop scandal. It found that, when shown information on the scandal, one in six Biden voters would have changed their vote. Trump would still be our president.
But the real story here is not who our president is now. It’s how a small group of powerful people manipulated our system to advance their political agenda by deceiving the American people. That should alarm everybody.
This is how Nazis, communists, dictators and kings have taken power and destroyed countless countries throughout history. As I stated in a previous column, the average life expectancy of a republic or democracy is 200 years. We are at 250 years and counting down. History always repeats itself.
Have you heard about the tanks and military that Xi Jinping, president of the People’s Republic of China, deployed to major Chinese cities to suppress an uprising of its citizens?
There has been scant coverage from the mainstream media and Big Tech. It started in Shanghai and quickly spread to seven other major cities. The riots were in response to the extreme measures taken by the Chinese government to suppress the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Chinese families throughout the country have been locked in their homes with their doors welded or bolted closed, without food or medicine, and in many cases left to die.
Recently, fire swept through an area and incinerated families who were imprisoned in their homes. The people tried to organize and protest the draconian COVID-19 policies and their horrific consequences. But the Chinese government had them beat. They controlled all forms of electronic communication except for an Apple iPhone feature called “Permanent Airdrop.”
Apple CEO Tim Cook quickly fixed the situation. He stepped in and disabled the Airdrop feature, virtually destroying the ability of these protestors to communicate. The protest is being brutally crushed.
It is an open secret that the app TikTok is an arm of the Chinese government. They use it to control their citizens and to harvest information on American citizens and ship it back to China for espionage purposes. Politicians from both political parties are calling TikTok a national security threat.
Trump banned TikTok. Biden reversed the ban.
TikTok is an Apple app. Cook has refused to get rid of TikTok. It has been reported that Cook recently spent a week in Washington, D.C., schmoozing our members of Congress. Doesn’t that make you feel good?
Recently, U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty ordered former White House press secretary Jen Psaki and other Biden officials to answer questions under oath because evidence has been put forth that they colluded with Big Tech firms to censor users.
Doughty also recently denied a motion to quash a subpoena for FBI agent Elvin Chan, who has been described as being involved in communications that led to Facebook suppressing the original Hunter Biden laptop story. And, because of information released by Twitter’s new owner, Musk, we know that at least seven FBI agents were meeting with Twitter and Facebook weekly before the elections and secret groups had formed in Twitter, all to suppress conservative speech.
These players have found a loophole in our Constitution that enables them to censor free speech by using Big Tech and the mainstream media. It must be stopped.
Go to Epoch News and Fox News to learn more about this.
Twitter owner Musk recently declared, “If Twitter is doing one team’s bidding before an election, shutting down dissenting voices before a pivotal election, that’s the definition of election interference.”
He also stated, “ Twitter was acting like an arm of the Democratic National Committee. ... If free speech is lost, tyranny lies ahead.”
He is a patriot. We must listen to him.
Dugger retired as a journeyman carpenter from Clearwater Paper. He lives in Lewiston.