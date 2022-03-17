Last week, Sandpoint Mayor Shelby Rognstad’s plan to run as a Democratic gubernatorial candidate blew up.
Because he was registered as a Republican, Secretary of State Lawerence Denney and Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said Rognstad could not qualify to run as a Democrat.
They said it’s the law.
He said it’s partisan.
“Today, a Republican secretary of state worked with a Republican attorney general to illegally prevent a Democrat candidate from running for governor, based on a technicality that has no basis in Idaho law,” Rognstad said.
Because Denney and Wasden play by the rules rather than bend them, Rognstad didn’t gain much traction.
For instance, Denney presided over an impeccably operated all-absentee ballot primary election two years ago in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chief among his actions was allocating more than $500,000 to get the word out — including flyers and absentee ballot request forms — to registered voters regardless of party affiliation.
For good measure, he took on former President Donald Trump’s “big lie.” When MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell alleged Idaho votes were shifted to President Joe Biden’s column, Denney conducted recounts in three counties — and then sent Lindell a bill for the more than $6,500 it cost.
And Wasden’s Boy Scout reputation is sterling. Over the years, he has irritated the legislative culture warriors in his own party by warning — presciently, it turned out — that their latest anti-abortion or anti-transgender bill would be struck down by the courts, leaving them with an expensive legal bill.
He successfully defended Idaho’s Constitution against fellow Republican land board members who wanted to cut sweetheart rental agreements on cabin sites owned by the state endowment fund.
And he stood virtually alone among Republicans in refusing to back Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s attempt to steal the 2020 election from Biden and hand it to Trump. Only three GOP attorneys general agreed with him. Seventeen others went the other way.
So trust is on the May 17 GOP primary election ballot.
In the race to succeed the retiring Denney, Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane is cut from the same cloth as the incumbent as well as his predecessors, Ben Ysursa and Pete Cenarrusa. Safeguarding your franchise is their mission.
But two other would-be secretaries of state are not above playing games:
l State Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, hasn’t let the truth get in the way of her voter suppression efforts. Last month, she tried to repeal Idaho’s election day registration laws, unaware that doing so would usher in more odious federal Motor Voter requirements. And in pursuing tighter voter ID and registration laws, Moon this week engaged in wholesale fantasy about Canadians crossing the border to infiltrate Idaho elections.
l If state Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene, had her way, the May 17 primary would have given the GOP’s hard-right base a decided advantage. She tried to stop unaffiliated voters from registering at the polls. Souza is also behind voter suppression efforts aimed at students, the military, people without photo IDs, first-time voters and shut-ins.
The choice for attorney general is just as stark.
Art Macomber demonstrated his priorities in Idaho Falls last year by defending Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s blatantly false assertion that she was above the state’s public records law — a stance that drew her a judicial rebuke, fines and about $29,000 in legal fees.
Former Congressman Raul Labrador brags about how he’ll play politics with the law if he ousts Wasden.
Labrador — one of the most partisan figures ever to roam the halls of Congress — says he would have joined with Paxton and the “big lie.”
He’ll also give legislators the legal advice they want to hear.
“I think you need an aggressive attorney general who understands the law, understands where the law is going … on conservative principles and interprets the law that actually helps the Legislature and legislators pass their legislation and not become a hindrance to them,” Labrador told the Idaho Falls City Club on March 11.
So say the next Idaho chief elections officer is either Moon or Souza.
And assume either Macomber or Labrador sits in the attorney general’s office.
When the next Shelby Rognstad comes along, who are you going to trust? — M.T.