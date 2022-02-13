Political espionage is as old as time. So is corruption in government. Evidence seems to prove that the so-called Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at our nation’s Capitol had all of the above. Two days before the incident, in a documented meeting, President Donald Trump requested that 10,000-20,000 National Guard troops be brought in to protect the U.S. Capitol on the day of the rally.
The request went to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Both refused the request, and both have refused to provide records of the request. If Trump had any knowledge of a planned insurrection, why would he request troops to police the Capitol? If Trump’s request had been granted, there would have been no riot.
In a recent two-part story, Revolver News did a deep dig into the Jan. 6 Capitol rally. Because almost everyone has a cellphone, there are massive amounts of pictures and video of the event. There are faces that appear repeatedly.
Ray Epps was a prominent figure. There are numerous videos with audio of him on the day before the episode, making the rounds of the different pro-Trump groups urging them to storm the Capitol building. Online video on both Jan. 5 and 6 show him saying: “We’re here to defend the Constitution” and “We need to go into the Capitol.”
A series of livestream video timestamps verify these accounts.
On Jan. 6, about an hour before any Trump supporters made it to the Capitol building, Epps and a group of men removed and hauled away “no trespassing” signs and fencing that blocked the key entrance to the Capitol grounds. This entrance was where all rally participants would arrive at the Capitol and enter its grounds. When the people unknowingly crossed this line, they were immediately put in legal jeopardy with the U.S. government. All of this is on film and, from all appearances, Epps was ramrodding the operation. This action was the first illegal act of the upcoming riot.
Two days after the riot, Epps was added to the FBI Most Wanted list as “Suspect 16,” and given the moniker “# Crowd Control” because of his actions herding and controlling the crowd during the incident. The FBI called for the public’s help in finding him. Antifa and nonprofit groups identified and located him within three days. Epps remained on the Most Wanted List for six months while Attorney General Merrick Garland conducted what he called “the biggest manhunt in U.S. history.” On July 1, after editorials in the New York Times and Revolver News demanded to know why Epps had not been arrested, his picture, name and any record of him were completely scrubbed from FBI records, as if he never existed.
On Oct. 21, in a congressional hearing, Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., questioned Attorney General Merrick Garland about the mysterious Epps. He showed video of Epps on Jan. 5-6, inciting the crowds and then herding them into the Capitol. He asked Garland if he knew of Epps and if Epps was a federal operative. Garland would not answer him.
From 2012-18, the FBI spent an average of $42 million a year on informants and operatives. It has been reported that there were dozens of FBI informants at the 2014 Bundy ranch standoff in Nevada. The alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer blew up because most of the group plotting the crime were government informants trying to incriminate other people. The leader of the group was a government operative. Remember when Trump took office, several top FBI administrators were caught plotting against him? Corruption and incompetence are rampant in our government and government agencies are being weaponized against the American people. This is what our Founding Fathers warned us about. To quote Benjamin Franklin, you have “a republic if you can keep it.”
After unknowingly crossing onto the forbidden Capitol grounds, the Trump supporters were greeted by “Scaffold Commander.” He had a bullhorn and was standing on an elevated platform on the side of the Capitol building. He was there for more than 90 minutes, directing the people. He kept saying, “Patriots move forward. People need your help. Fill up the Capitol.”
Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd is shown on video killing Ashli Babbitt, who was an unarmed, 115-pound woman who posed no threat to anyone. There was no attempt to save her life. She laid there and died.
Lt. Byrd received no punishment for his actions.
Suspect No. 273 on the FBI Most Wanted list, given the nickname “#Maroon PB,” was seen on video repeatedly communicating with Epps. He was one of the first to shove the police barricades. He was shown moving from breach to breach on both sides of the Capitol, directing people into restricted areas. There are numerous pictures of him.
Epps, “Scaffold Commander,” “#Maroon PB” and a number of unidentified individuals coordinating with them have not been arrested or indicted for anything.
More than 700 people have been cited for their participation in this incident. Only a tiny number of them actually participated in any violence, and they should be identified and punished for what they did.
But some of these people have been held in solitary confinement for a year, charged only with trespassing, a misdemeanor. Where are our civil liberties, our laws against cruel and unusual punishment and for a quick and fair trial?
If this riot was a true insurrection, where were the firearms?
Was this a conspiracy? I think so.
Go to Revolver News and see for yourself. You won’t hear any of this from the mainstream media.
Many innocent people were sucked into a political firestorm against Trump.
Trump came to Washington to drain the swamp and the swamp won.
For now.
Dugger retired as a journeyman carpenter from Clearwater Paper. He lives in Lewiston.