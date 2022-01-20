Less than 2 weeks old, the current Idaho legislative session has produced its first clear winner — the trucking industry.
And the losers?
Anyone who shells out tuition at the state’s institutions of higher learning.
The homeowner who bears supplemental property taxes to support local schools.
And the consumer who continues to pay a 6 percent sales tax on groceries.
Go back about a decade. At the time, a transportation task force chaired by then-Lt. Gov. Brad Little produced two headlines:
l Every year, the state was falling about $262 million short of what was needed just to maintain its highways and bridges.
l A study conducted by the government contractor Battelle found that truckers paid about 27% less than it cost to repair damage their heavier outfits inflicted on pavement and bridges — as well as the extra expense of building higher overpasses and longer on- and off-ramps. The owners of passenger cars and pickup trucks were paying 26% more than their fair share. And unlike Idaho motorists, a long-haul trucker could travel from Utah to Oregon or from Montana to Washington state without ever once stopping in Idaho to purchase fuel and pay any tax.
A few years later, Texas-based D’Artagan Consulting, agreed with those findings.
Given that disparity, the state could never raise fuel taxes high enough on the ordinary consumer to make up the difference. So when lawmakers approved a modest package of fuel and registration fee increases in 2015 — enough to close the yearly maintenance gap to about $156.4 million — they pledged to look at the trucking differential: “It is the intent of the Legislature that on or before Jan. 1, 2019, there shall be imposed on all commercial vehicles ... in excess of sixty thousand (60,000) pounds ... an operating fee by weight class raised on the total miles the owner operated such vehicle on the roads and highways.”
Through two interim committees, the chairman of the House Transportation Committee, Joe Palmer of Meridian, refused to budge. He even refused to use the $100,000 lawmakers authorized him to spend on a consultant.
So rather than continue to have the people using Idaho’s highways and bridges pay for that privilege, the Legislature began to raid the general fund that supports schools, higher education and general government. It began slowly enough to get around then-Gov. C.L “Butch” Otter’s threatened veto.
Then last year, the share of sales tax dollars devoted to highways went from 1% to 4.5% — or $105 million.
Now Gov. Little has doubled down. Drawing from the state’s record $1.9 billion surplus, the governor proposes to add another $200 million in ongoing funds plus another $200 million in one-time dollars — to be split between state and local projects.
It has the benefit of erasing the state’s infrastructure maintenance gap.
It also comes closer to matching the amount of money — $426.6 million — the state generates from fuel taxes and registration fees.
Keep in mind the opportunities lost because Little and his predecessor refused to push the trucking industry to meet its obligation.
That $305 million falls just short of matching the current higher education appropriation of $313 million — which covers about half the cost of instruction. Student tuition pays the rest.
It more than equals the $230 million the state would need to lift the sales tax from food purchases — something the state’s GOP leadership first pledged to do 15 years ago.
And if you wanted to provide property tax relief, here’s a pot of money to do it. As Idaho Education News’ Kevin Richert noted this month, property taxpayers are carrying $218.2 million in supplemental levies needed to compensate for inadequate state public school budgets — setting a record for the sixth consecutive year.
But college students, ordinary consumers and homeowners don’t have influence in Boise.
The trucking industry does. — M.T.