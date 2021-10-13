Robyn Haynes, of Uniontown, collects fall leaves off the ground with her husband, Greg Haynes (not pictured), at Lawson Gardens in Pullman on Tuesday. Haynes plans to make a wreath out of the fall leaves they collected. “This is what you do when you’re retired,” she said, also adding it feels better to make the wreath yourself rather than buying one. The Palouse and Lewiston-Clarkston Valley could see some rain today.