This editorial was published by the Idaho Falls Post Register.
Take a look at Sen. Jim Risch’s Twitter or Facebook pages. What has he been spending time addressing there since May 24? Mostly illegal immigration, no mention of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which claimed the lives of 19 elementary school students and two teachers that day.
Take a look at Sen. Mike Crapo’s pages. He’s been talking about inflation and urging the Internal Revenue Service to speed up the tax refund process.
Take a look at Rep. Mike Simpson’s social media feeds. On May 24, he was talking about national average gas prices.
To Simpson’s credit, at least he finally issued a statement on the Texas school shootings on May 26, saying in part, “This is not an acceptable status quo and we must do better for our children,” adding that he and his wife Kathy are “praying for our country and especially for the families who are living the unimaginable.
“Hate and division are too present in our country, and elected leaders must set an example by coming together to find meaningful solutions that addresse the clear mental health crisis in this country.”
When we go two days before one of our national lawmakers utters a word about yet another mass shooting, that’s not a great sign of leadership. In countless cases like the Uvalde incident, the thing we hear too much in the aftermath is “now is not the time” to talk about this issue and how to even begin to go about addressing it.
How many years have we been hearing this? Columbine happened in April 1999. The Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting happened in December 2012. Isn’t that enough time?
Thoughts for the victims and their families are good. Prayers are good. But they’re not enough.
Now is the time to talk about mass shootings.
If we don’t start having a serious, hopefully nonpartisan look into curbing what has become a uniquely American problem, when will it ever happen?
We can’t think of this as a problem that only exists elsewhere in the country or even in this state. Rigby Middle School students have faced the very real fear of this in just over the past year — starting May 6, 2021 — when a sixth grade student at the school took a handgun from a backpack and opened fire, wounding two students and one adult. All three of those victims survived.
Mr. Risch, Mr. Crapo and Mr. Simpson, this issue is very real and it’s time for you to start doing something about it in the halls of Congress. The problem is like a roulette wheel. It can stop anywhere at any time, even in a place such as Rigby. The problem has become all too predictable, not just in schools across the nation but in theaters, churches, grocery stores, shopping malls, etc.
What isn’t predictable is the when or the where. For that reason alone, there needs to be a civilized national discussion. If that can’t happen now, the lives of 19 innocent children and any innocent people lost to this senseless violence before or after Uvalde will have been sacrificed in vain.
There is one thing that could be used as a starting point, something everyone can agree on, and that’s doing everything possible from a mental health standpoint to improve that aspect. Even then, for the most part we’re moving in reverse.
We can’t look into the 19 young faces of those children who died in Uvalde and see this as a political issue. This is a humanitarian issue.
We can bring up all kinds of things to work toward helping with this, and so can anyone else. Some ideas are more realistic than others. People can say, “The only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.” There were plenty of “good guys with guns” in Uvalde and even then Texas authorities admitted their procedures failed.
We may surprise some people by bringing up an Associated Press report of Dennis Butler, 37, being killed by a woman carrying a gun Wednesday night after Butler pulled out a rifle and began shooting at dozens of people attending a birthday-graduation party outside an apartment complex in the city of Charleston, W.Va.
But for every story like that, we can find a case like one from mid-April when a shoe store owner aiming at would-be shoplifters opened fire in a Victorville, Calif., mall and struck a 9-year-old girl waiting in line to see the Easter Bunny. The girl survived. The store owner was charged with five counts, including assault with a firearm and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence.
Is there one sure-fire fix? No. This isn’t a one-solution-fixes-all situation. But a start to an open discussion is better than no start at all.
Mr. Risch, Mr. Crapo, Mr. Simpson, let the work on this uniquely American problem begin. If no one else steps up, let it begin — for real — with you.
Do something.