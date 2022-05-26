First the bad news: As the Lewiston Tribune’s William L. Spence reported during the weekend, a red-hot housing market is driving up your property tax assessment.
You’ll get the notice next month.
That’s no guarantee that you’ll pay more taxes. But Nez Perce County owner-occupied dwellings are appreciating at about 18% to 25% a year while commercial property is rising only about 15% a year. Because property taxes are a ratio, if someone pays more, someone else pays less. So whatever tax burden schools, cities, counties and local agencies come up with later this year, you’ll pay a greater share of it.
Now the really bad news: Once your home’s assessed value reaches $250,000, you can expect to pay a rising share of the community’s tax bill.
The credit for that goes to the Idaho Legislature.
Idaho protects owners of modest homes with a Homestead Exemption. It shields half of a home’s value from taxation. But seven years ago, lawmakers capped its maximum benefit and refused to index it for inflation. About a year ago — before the latest round of assessments — the State Tax Commission estimated the tax break fell about $49,229 short. It’s one reason why the homeowners of this state now pay 71% of the property taxes, up from 61% just a decade ago.
The homeowner’s maximum tax coverage is now pegged at $250,000. If your house is worth less than that, you’re under the full protection of this tax break. But every dollar of your home’s assessment above the $250,000 mark is taxed 100%.
For example, suppose your house was assessed at $223,765 in 2020. You paid tax on $111,882 of taxable value.
Nez Perce County Assessor Dan Anderson’s office last year put the new value on that home at $312,282. That’s a 39% increase.
But due to the Legislature’s cap on the Homestead Exemption, you paid taxes on $187,282 of its value — a 67.4% increase.
Anderson’s office says 38% of the homes in Nez Perce County — or 4,249 — are in what he calls the “$250,000 and above club.”
But there’s not much comfort for the 11,150 homes that are yet to join this club.
For one thing, two-thirds of the homeowners in Idaho already live in domiciles that are worth more than $250,000. Nez Perce County is merely catching up — rapidly, too. Anderson estimates most of those 11,150 homeowners will feel the pinch a year from now.
For another, assessments are set each Jan. 1, so they tend to be behind the market.
Out of 604 recent sales, 295 — 48% — were for $300,000 or more. The median sales price was $295,750. The average was $331,392.
Here’s how that works:
l A home assessed at $247,746 — just barely within the full protection of the Homestead Exemption — sold for $369,000.
l A home assessed at $261,129 — incrementally above the Homestead Exemption cap — sold for $295,000.
l A home that was safely assessed within the tax break’s full coverage in 2020 at $241,060 recently sold for $515,000.
Rather than correct this mistake, Idaho lawmakers have come up with anything but. Either they want to shift taxes around by raising sales taxes and lowering property taxes. Or they misguidedly propose to crimp local services by limiting taxes. They’ve even managed to throw some low-income senior and disabled homeowners off a property tax relief program.
But some of the people responsible for those ideas won’t be coming back to Boise next year.
If you think it’s time for a change, you might want to contact their replacements. — M.T.