Lapwai, ID (83501)

Today

Some early morning breaks in the overcast, otherwise cloudy. High around 80F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.