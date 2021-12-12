The Christmas season is upon us. Good will to all. And in this country, at least, it’s a time when we go a wee bit off the charts buying things for our loved ones. But maybe this year we might try being a bit more conscious of where those gifts come from.
Consider the following: A large part of the products on shelves in our stores come from China and, if the past two years haven’t taught you anything, let me share a few of the reasons why you don’t want to support the Chinese economy.
Let’s just start with, yes, “the Chinese flu.” Regardless of what you think politically, we absolutely know that COVID-19 came out of China. We know, depending on what side of the fence you’re on, that the Chinese government either released it deliberately or it was a result of having such poor controls on contagious disease research that it escaped. Regardless of how it happened, COVID-19 has permanently changed our lives, cost this country countless human lives and destroyed our economy.
Moving on to the human rights violations — well, there are just too many to list.
But let’s focus on the Xinjiang Province. The stories coming out of China suggest that unpopular minorities (Turkish Muslims, known as the Uyghur people) are being exported to this area to work as slave labor in factories that have been badly affected by worker shortages. It isn’t the first time the Chinese have done these types of things and I don’t suppose it will be the last — especially if we keep buying the products they are making.
Many of the factories I speak of are American-based and very familiar to most consumers.
They were named in a article by the Business & Human Rights Resource Centre. There were more than 80 American companies involved. Here are just a few: North Face, Esprit, Nike, BMW, GAP, Puma, Adidas, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Apple. The is a major concern. Does it make you wonder what kind of spyware the Chinese have added to your Apple computer?
Of course, all these companies were given the chance to respond to the allegations. Most said they were unaware, have investigated and directed companies they are working with not to use products made from slave labor. But one has to wonder what they have done to help stop the problem. Very little, I would guess. These companies are getting rich off the backs of slaves and we are helping.
Not much of the Christmas spirit in that. But there is hope.
Recently, the U.S. Senate (a Senate controlled by the Democrats) passed a bill sponsored by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., that could begin to make the difference. Rubio’s bill would require American companies to prove that if they are importing products from the Xinjiang Province, they must prove that the products were not produced by slave labor. Rubio has tried to have this bill attached to the Defense bill in the House of Representatives but Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants nothing to do with it. The Biden administration is against it and so are many of the big American companies I listed above.
It is all about the money — big, big money.
One can’t really blame the companies. Heck, they are making a lot of money for their stockholders. The only people who are to blame are the ones in the mirror. I am as guilty as anyone. I often forget to look where my products come from. That laziness has hurt our country. And as we deal with a supply chain issue, it should be a wake-up call time as to how we spend our monies.
As you get ready to spend your cold, hard cash on your family and friends for Christmas, I ask you to remember to buy American.
Support your local mom and pop stores in your home towns. Seek out options in your own state and your country. All those pennies add up to big dollars.
It has to start with us. Merry Christmas.
Agidius represented Latah and Benewah counties in the Idaho House. She lives in Moscow.