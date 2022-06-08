Just because Idaho and its fellow red states, the National Rifle Association and the GOP stand firm against enacting any new gun safety laws does not spell the end of this story.
But you may not like what comes next.
In the wake of 10 people killed at the Tops Friendly Markets at Buffalo, N.Y., and 19 children and two teachers shot to death at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the question being raised is how to impede the flow of military-grade assault weapons into the hands of the young and disturbed.
Among the traditional remedies are universal background checks, upgraded data bases, “red flag” laws allowing the removal of weapons from someone feared to be a danger to himself or others, an assault weapons ban, a ban on high-capacity magazines and raising the legal age of purchase from 18 to 21.
Each has popular support. Each is doomed to failure by the Senate filibuster, which would require 10 Republicans to join all 50 Democrats.
Suppose, however, that gun control advocates adopt the Al Capone approach: Don’t focus on the method. Focus on the outcome.
Prosecutors lacked the evidence to imprison the crime boss for the murder and mayhem he employed. But their proof of Capone’s tax evasion sent him to Alcatraz just the same.
Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., has just such an approach in mind.
He wouldn’t raise the legal purchase age or ban the weapons. But Beyer wouldn’t need to. He’d simply increase the federal excise tax on AR-15s and other assault weapons from 11% today to 1,000%.
If an AR-15 were listed at $500, that would bring the purchase price to $5,500 — presumably beyond the reach of most cash-strapped teenagers.
Exceptions would be made for law enforcement and military purchases. Using the marketplace to change behavior is about as American as apple pie.
In response to gang violence during Prohibition, Congress passed the National Firearms Act of 1934, which slapped a $200 excise tax on machine guns, short-barrel rifles and shotguns as well as silencers. Were that indexed for inflation, it would come close to $5,000 today.
Doing the same thing to assault weapons is analogous to imposing higher taxes on cigarette smokers. Some simply quit smoking. Those who continued covered the added costs their smoking imposes on the health care system.
In this case, money generated by excise taxes on assault weapons could be used to protect schools, provide more mental health services and compensate victims of mass shootings.
“The starting place would be the general fund,” Beyer’s deputy chief of staff Aaron Fritschner said in an email. “While Rep. Beyer would like to use revenue to help prevent gun violence and support victims and their families, we think the bill is more likely to be deemed compliant with reconciliation rules if the revenues raised simply go to the general fund.”
Because it’s a tax bill, Beyer’s bill can be passed by budget reconciliation, the same process that allowed the slim Democratic majorities in the House and Senate to enact the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package without any GOP votes.
Maybe it’s far-fetched now — but for how long? How many mass shootings of shoppers, movie theater patrons or elementary school students must the country endure before Beyer’s idea gains traction?
At what point will members of Congress from solid blue states find their constituents imploring them to “do something, anything” about gun violence?
If a tax bill will slow the sale and distribution of assault weapons — especially among deranged, younger men — and the GOP stands opposed to any compromise, they’ll have no choice.
If law-abiding gun owners don’t like being priced out of the market, then it’s time they tell their Republican members of Congress and the Senate to cut a deal more to their liking — while there’s still time.
