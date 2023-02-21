This editorial was published by the Post Register of Idaho Falls.
If you follow the line of guest speakers for the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee’s annual Lincoln Day gala through the years, one thing is apparent: There’s money to be made in conspiracy theories.
This year’s gala is scheduled April 15, and the “official” Republican Party in Bonneville County boasts on its website that it’s known for hosting “the best Lincoln Day celebration in Idaho,” consisting of a VIP meet and greet, keynote speakers, awards, dinner, and a silent and live auction.
One Platinum sponsor gets to be seated at the keynote speakers’ table for a donation of $5,000, four Gold sponsors get the premium table on the front row with guest speakers at a cost of $3,000, there’s a Silver sponsor (12 available) for $2,000 that will “keep you front and center with all the action right next to guest speakers,” and a Bronze sponsor for $1,250 with a limited number available with “great tables and great visibility.” Otherwise, general admission is $75.
The names of past keynote speakers make for quite a list.
There’s Candace Owens, a conservative author, talk show host, and political commentator who has claimed that the effects of white supremacy and white nationalism are “exaggerated.” Owens has promoted Russian propaganda, and her views have been promoted by the Russian embassy after she tweeted that “Russian lives matter” while also disparaging the Black Lives Matter movement.
We find James O’Keefe, a political activist and provocateur who founded the far-right activist group Project Veritas, which uses deceptive editing techniques to attack mainstream media organizations and progressive groups with secretly recorded undercover audio and video encounters purporting to show abusive or illegal behavior by representatives of academic, governmental and social service organizations. O’Keefe refers to himself as a “guerrilla journalist.” That fits in quite well in this age of “alternative facts.”
Talk about “fake news.”
We find Dinesh D’Souza, who has promoted several conspiracy theories, such as the claim that President Barack Obama was not born in the United States, the Clintons murdered people and financier George Soros collaborated with the Nazis as a youth. In August 2017, D’Souza suggested that the Charlottesville Unite the Right rally had been staged. Following mail bombing attempts on prominent Democratic politicians in October, 2018, D’Souza made the claim on Twitter “Fake sexual assault victims. Fake refugees. Now fake mail bombs.”
Maybe the “lightest” of the conspiracy theorists appearing at the gala has been political commentator and talk radio host Larry Elder, who’s given airtime to misinformation and fringe views on secondhand tobacco smoke, climate change and COVID-19 treatments.
This year we’ll find James Lindsay, an author, cultural critic, mathematician and conspiracy theorist known for submitting hoax articles to academic journals, promoting a white replacement conspiracy theory and promoting the far-right Cultural Marxism conspiracy theory that alleges a concerted effort by Marxist critical theorists to infiltrate academic and cultural institutions in order to destroy Western civilization.
Also featured will be 20-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot three men, two fatally, during the civil unrest in Kenosha, Wis., in August, 2020 when he was 17 years old. A jury found Rittenhouse not guilty of murder and all other charges after he testified that he acted in self-defense during his trial in November 2021. He has since become a celebrity among far-right organizations and media. His image has been used for a number of products and sales, including clothing, a gun sale and a video game.
Rittenhouse especially has proven that there’s big money to be made in this game.
With that kind of a lineup of speakers, the BCRCC is showing itself to be all about the money and raking it in through shock value more than it is about looking at serious issues and making life better for all Idahoans.
With the shock value provided by the lineup of guests the committee has provided so far, they’re sure to sell tickets. It’s apparent the goal is more about selling tickets to hear about conspiracy theories than anything else. They could better the party and further genuine causes. Apparently that’s not in the cards.
Honestly, what value do the beliefs of Kyle Rittenhouse bring to a conversation about a host of serious issues?
Not much.