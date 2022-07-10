A March 16 British Medical Journal peer-reviewed noncommissioned article titled “The Illusion of Evidence-Based Medicine” is very disturbing. The lead author is Jon Jureidini, an Australian medical doctor. First published in 1840, the BMJ had the first publication of seismic changes in medicine including: asepsis technique during surgery and obstetric procedures, and smoking’s link to lung cancer and heart disease.
Evidence-based medicine is the conscientious, explicit, judicious and reasonable use of modern, best evidence in making decisions about the care of individual patients. It integrates clinical physician and nurse experience, and patient values, with the best available research information.
Medicine has now evolved into the requirement for a protocol for many treatments vs. the real world treatment experiences of physicians with medicine as an art. The validity of this protocol system depends on reliable data from clinical trials, but the pharmaceutical industry is involved, and therefore so is money. A “pill for every ill” becomes the concept for the rest of life vs. understanding lifestyle, the viruses and bacteria that live in and on the body, exercise and deficiencies in vitamin D, magnesium, iron and iodine.
According to the Department of Health and Human Services, 54% of Americans now have some sort of chronic illness, partially due to these deficiencies. In the early 1900s, it was 6%.
Recently the Japanese Journal of Antibiotics asked Merck & Co. to fund a review article on “Global Trends in Clinical Studies of Ivermectin in COVID-19” since Merck patented ivermectin. This would be authored by Dr. Satoshi Omura of Japan, who along with Dr. William Campbell, won the Nobel Prize for discovering ivermectin in 2015. Merck had “no intention of conducting clinical trials” because ivermetctin could not be patented again. Therefore no money was involved. But Merck has trials on patentable molnupiravir and Pfizer funds a patentable paxlovid for COVID-19 infections.
A summary of the “The Illusion of Evidence-Based Medicine” follows.
Courts are now ordering previously confidential pharmaceutical industry documents to be released into the public domain. This gives “valuable insight into the degree to which industry-sponsored clinical trials are misrepresented. Until this problem is corrected, evidence-based medicine will remain an illusion.
“What is now called evidence-based medicine is virtue signaling,” which some call scientific fraud.
Real science integrity would ensure medical doctors and Ph.Ds don’t cling to cherished hypotheses to remain in the “good scientist club” or risk loss of funding for research and personal income. And it takes seriously the outcome of the most stringent experiments. But who decides what and where experiments are done? In other words, who funds and makes the money? Medical science is mostly funded by a few very large pharmacology corporations that “compete for market share, but are effectively united in their efforts to expand that market.”
“Publication bias thwarts scientific progress by the ownership of knowledge and data because the industry suppresses negative trial results, fails to report adverse events and does not share raw data with the academic research community. Patients die because of the adverse impact of commercial interests on the research agenda, universities and regulators. Hierarchical power structures ensure product loyalty to the payers.”
The revolving doors of medical doctors and Ph.D.s between government regulatory agencies and academia or pharmaceutical executives “stifles honest science. The very academics who are supposed to be protecting objectivity become part of a racket.”
The corporate university compromises the concept of academic leadership. Academic deans have in places been replaced with fundraisers and academic managers, who are forced to demonstrate their profitability and attract corporate sponsors.
“In medicine, those who succeed in academia are likely to become key opinion leaders — in marketing parlance — whose careers can be enhanced by industry. Physicians are selected based on their influence on prescribing habits of other physicians. KOLs are sought out by industry for this influence and for the prestige that their university affiliation brings to the branding of the companies’ products.”
Some heads of departments say, “It’s true because I say it’s so.”
Underlings won’t say, “Where is the evidence? KOLs present results of industry trials at medical conferences and in continuing medical education. Instead of acting as independent, disinterested scientists critically evaluating drugs’ performance, they become what marketing executives call ‘product champions.’ ”
When universities fail to correct misrepresentation of the science from such collaborations, “real critics of industry face rejections from journals, don’t get published or legal threats and practical destruction of their careers.” This coercion is what philosopher Karl Popper wrote in the 1940s about the suppression and control of scientific publications, which damages an open democratic society.
Regulators receive funding from industry. In the case of the Food and Drug Administration, it’s 75%. And they use industry-funded performance trials to approve pharmaceuticals, frequently without seeing the raw data. This allows drug companies “to mark their own homework,” and do “science by press release.” The approval of COVID-19 vaccines without animal trials to 6 months of age is the latest result of this, using non-appropriate extrapolation of previous data and with no knowledge of side effects of a new (not an upgraded) vaccine.
Jureidini’s proposed reforms:
1. “Separation of regulators from the drug industry.
2. “Taxation imposed on pharmaceutical industry to allow public funding of independent trials.
3. “Trial data posted along with study protocols, for evaluation by statisticians to see if M.D.s and Ph.D.s are correct.
4. “Require trial operators to make data freely available to the public.”
This is required as a moral obligation to trial participants, who nobly volunteered their bodies to help other people.
The purity of science and medicine has been contaminated.
Yes, “follow the science.” But whose science?
Eggleston, M.D., is a retired ophthalmolgist. His email address is rjegglestonmd@gmail.com.