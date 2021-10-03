The idea of forging the northern portion of Lewiston into Latah County’s legislative district may fit Winston Churchill’s definition of democracy: the worst form of government until you consider the alternatives.
As it approaches northern Idaho, the Idaho Commission for Reapportionment is boxed in by a set of limitations.
It has to create legislative districts of equivalent population in a region where the Panhandle has exploded while north central Idaho has been stagnant. In an area bordered by Canada to the north, Washington to the west and Montana to the east, there’s nowhere to move. The panel has to respect communities of interest. A recent Idaho constitutional amendment says the panel must divide Idaho into 35 legislative districts — no more and no less. And the Idaho Supreme Court will strike down any plan that divides the state’s 44 counties any more than necessary.
Adhere to all that and somewhere between Canada and the Salmon River, the line will be drawn.
For the moment, that divide is floating down to Nez Perce County. Under one proposal, the northwest corner would go with Latah County. The rest joins up with Idaho, Lewis and possibly Adams counties.
At first blush, it creates a Moscow-centric district. No wonder it drew accolades at the commission’s public hearing in Moscow.
In Lewiston, the response was more subdued.
But before dismissing this concept out of hand, consider the following:
l This creates the potential for a politically competitive legislative district, something all too rare in Idaho.
At the moment, the legislative map ties moderate Latah County to overwhelmingly Republican Benewah County. By linking Nez Perce County to Lewis County, you get the same result: Republican majorities that virtually elect the local legislative delegation in the closed GOP primary. The one exception is Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow.
Under such circumstances, Republican incumbents have more to fear from being “primaried” than from a general election opponent. No wonder otherwise moderate lawmakers feel the ideological tug of the Idaho Freedom Foundation.
The proposed Latah-Nez Perce county district skews mildly Republican in presidential years and slightly Democratic in midterms. Give Democrats at least a chance of winning and you empower the voters.
l As long as lawmakers have more to fear from the GOP primary and the IFF, the region’s two institutions of higher learning — the University of Idaho and Lewis-Clark State College — will lack the same robust legislative advocacy that Boise State University and Idaho State University can count on.
l Nez Perce and Latah counties are part of the same fluid community of interest. People commute between Moscow, Lewiston and Genesee to work and shop — whether it’s UI in Moscow or St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Wheat farmers and shipping interests lie on both sides of the county line.
Left unsettled is the concern Nez Perce County Clerk Patty O. Weeks outlined last week: If you overlay two legislative districts on top of a county with more than a half-dozen different school districts, will you add complexity and the potential for error into the election process? If you split Lewiston, will the city’s voice disappear?
“We aren’t here to sell you on this map,” former Sen. Dan Schmidt, D-Moscow, and the redistricting commission’s co-chairman, said last week. “This is just to get the conversation going.”
All right, keep the conversation going until the next, more nuanced version of this plan arrives.
For the time being, however, keep an open mind. — M.T.