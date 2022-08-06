Idaho legislators will have to restock their Constitutional Defense Fund — that is, the state’s money pot for private-practice appellate specialists in the Boise Bar — in short order. Idaho’s abortion laws clearly will cost Idaho taxpayers a lot of money during the years to come.

As a part of that, many of the specifics of the coming abortion regime in Idaho, the details that go beyond “pro-life” and “pro-choice” political catch phrases, soon are likely to undergo close examination. The picture that emerges will not be pretty.

Tags

Recommended for you