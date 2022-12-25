Given the philosophical mindset of those vying for world domination through the Great Reset Initiative by the World Economic Forum and the Chinese Communist Party, they would certainly deny that the world’s great reset already happened more than 2,000 years ago.
They understand the meaning of the blessed event but must convince people that it never happened or has no meaning in today’s world.
After all, if people really lived the principles shown to us by him, there would be “peace on Earth, and goodwill toward men.”
But since our human nature has character defects starting with pride, we will continue to be deceived to look for answers elsewhere, with repeated tragedies.
Mark Twain observed, “It’s easier to deceive a man, than to convince him he has been deceived.”
The first attempt to subject the world’s population to tyrannical control was the Tower of Babel built by Nimrod, who planned to set himself up as God. This resulted in the true God scattering the people and confusing the languages.
“If as one people speaking the same language they have begun to do this, then nothing they plan to do will be impossible for them.” (Genesis 11:5-11)
Subsequent dictatorships include the Persian, Egyptian, Roman, Chinese, and those of the 20th century.
They have all gone through the stages of acquiring power — greed, corruption, idolatry and eventual collapse — and used it for personal gain and control of the population.
Even if the Great Reset Initiative, now mockingly called the “Great Resist,” appears to succeed, it will end.
“The heart of man plans his way, but the Lord establishes his steps.” (Proverbs 16:9)
The continuing Great Reset of the 20th century is the latest attempt.
Consider that Yuval Noah Harari, the top adviser to World Economic Forum founder, and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab, describes “us” building “digital dictatorships” by hacking humans’ DNA and re-engineering that DNA into a new life form in his 2017 book, “Homo Deus (God Man).”
Laws are already being placed to define what rights these new beings — human version 2.0 — will have, possibly superior to humans with normal DNA. In preparation, it is establishing as good the evils of abortion. For example, there was the Nov. 25 live airing of an abortion over National Public Radio. Elsewhere, there is transgenderism, and the anti-God, anti-human world government of trans-humanism.
“Wicked people will have delusions to believe the lie, for which they remain accountable” (2 Thessalonians 2:11).
At the World Economic Forum meeting in 2020, Harari said, “Science is replacing evolution not by natural selection, but by intelligent design. Not the intelligent design of some God above the clouds, but our intelligent design, safeguarded in the ‘cloud.’ ”
Harari has also stated: “You will own nothing, and be happy.”
This is planned to occur by neuro-modulation of the brain, using implanted magnetoelectric nano-particles acting as computers, according to the New Scientist in 2016.
Harari said, “You know, the whole idea that humans have a soul, spirit and this free will, and nobody knows what happening inside me, that’s over.”
It is but an inkling of the total worldwide control of all aspects of life, using total biometric surveillance even in supposedly free countries.
Some aspects are criminalization of religious rights, loss of parental control of their children — with parents considered only as breeders — loss of medical consent such as a mandated health passport, coercive depopulation, complete civilian disarmament, an international controlled digital currency and no dependable energy.
The original lie, with the World Economic Forum and communism being the latest iterations, was spoken by Satan, the first created being to challenge God’s supremacy.
The awareness of the threat of the current great reset is growing among the world’s population that is not oblivious to its intents. Its goal of total population control is currently manifested by the Chinese Communist Party’s forcing home incarceration of 23 million citizens of Wuhan.
Living in inhumane conditions with nothing to lose, they are rebelling across China, risking their lives. They are thereby validating the natural law, which leads to more freedom.
Natural law involves the universal, non-man-made, binding and immutable conditions that govern the consequences of behavior.
The new world order doesn’t want humanity to awaken to how natural law actually works or to believe what Harari derides as “fake, I mean, all these stories about Jesus rising from the dead and being the son of God.”
In 1948, the World Council of Churches began urging all religions to accept world government, with Pope Francis’ endorsement.
This is done by gradually discarding principles of the right to life from conception to natural death and with the criminalization of pastors’ sermons as is now occurring in Canada.
Both President George H.W. Bush in 1990 and President Joe Biden in March supported the American military being the enforcer of United Nations’ directives.
An author, unknown to me, has said about the plutocracy and moneyed influencers: “Some of them have demonstrated convincingly what Satan could do if he only had enough money.”
Both John Milton in “Paradise Lost” and Dante in “The Divine Comedy” describe Satan’s continued futile attempts to subvert and displace God. But he often succeeds in subverting human morality.
A sign in the Catacombs of Rome says: “You are what we once were, but you shall become as we are.”
The National Basketball Association, the National Football League and numerous corporations — even those mostly U.S.-based — have lost their voice to denounce China — and therefore their morality — because of China’s financial control of them.
Can any amount of money satisfy LeBron James?
“For what good does it do for a man to own the world, and lose his immortal soul?” (Mark 8:36).
“This night your soul will be required of you, and the things you have prepared, whose will they be? So is the one whom lays up treasure for himself and is not rich towards God.” (Luke 12:19-21)
The creator has placed the laws of creation for our benefit, and to be understood.
This Christmas Day, hopefully we will put aside our fallen nature, and accept the reconciliation made possible by the birth of Jesus, and be one of the chosen.
Eggleston, M.D., is a retired ophthalmolgist. His email address is rjegglestonmd@gmail.com.