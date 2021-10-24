There is evil in our world and most of it is man-made. In the 1990s, up to 100 million Chinese people became devotees to the Falun Gong religion. The tenants of the belief are truthfulness, moral goodness, compassion and self-control.
In 1999, the Chinese Communist Party perceived Falun Gong as a threat to its rule and began persecuting the practice. Since then, practitioners of the movement have faced police harassment, detention, physical torture and organ harvesting. Millions of them have simply disappeared.
The Communist Chinese government routinely does this to anyone that threatens its control of China. Since its founding in 1921, the CCP has killed tens of millions of Chinese people in its quest to create a “communist heaven on Earth.”
In 1989, the Chinese military massacred college students in Tiananmen Square. It is estimated that thousands died. The unarmed protesters were run over by tanks and mowed down by rifle fire from CCP soldiers. The soldiers were using dum-dum bullets, which enter the body and then explode, causing horrific damage. A sobbing nurse at a local hospital told of how the pool of blood from injured protesters was “forming a river at the hospital.”
In the Xinjiang Region of China, CCP officials have been accused of committing genocide against Muslim Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities. There is strong evidence that the CCP is holding a million or more people from these groups in concentration/political reeducation camps.
Each year, thousands of people from around the world fly to China to get organ transplants. The procedure usually takes a couple of weeks. In testimony before a Texas Senate committee, Dr. Howard Monsour, a prominent gastroenterologist from Granbury, Texas, who has decades of experience in liver transplants, said that the Chinese Communist party’s organ harvesting practice was “beyond belief.”
Monsour goes on to say: “This is something that goes back to Nazi Germany and things they did with the Jews, and the story needs to be told. We need to get this out there, and we need to stop the practice.”
During the last year, Mansour has been talking to medical professionals about this issue. Many can’t believe it because “it sounds like a horror movie,” he said.
Testifying at the same Texas hearing, a survivor of the persecution said an ambulance arrived at the prison where he was held. The prisoners all lay on their bunks facing the wall as three names were called. The three prisoners disappeared and never returned.
This is horrific. The people of Hong Kong are now facing this same persecution. Can you imagine their terror? Hong Kong was once one of the freest, most prosperous places on Earth. The world stood by and did nothing as Communist China engulfed it.
Taiwan is next on Communist China’s list of conquests. China claims that it is already part of their country and considers it destiny that it be reunited with its motherland. And, after the Afghanistan debacle showed the weakness and total incompetence of the Biden administration, the Chinese believe that they have little to fear from U.S. intervention. China’s air force and navy have dramatically increased threatening incursions into Taiwan’s air space and coastal waters.
It has been reported that in November of 2019, workers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology became ill and were hospitalized with COVID-19- like symptoms. Soon after that, patients with these same symptoms started showing up at hospitals around Wuhan.
Chinese doctors began warning each other of a deadly SARS-like sickness. By early 2020, prominent Chinese physicians were warning the CCP about the disease.
By that time, Chinese travelers were unknowingly spreading the virus to the world and the rest is history. Worldwide, almost 5 million people have died from the coronavirus and it is still raging in many countries.
In the U.S., more than 700,000 people have died from the virus. The Chinese doctors who tried to alert the CCP to the impending disaster were ignored and silenced. Most of them and any evidence about the virus have since disappeared. China will not let independent scientists into their country to research the genesis of the pandemic.
We now know that the coronavirus was being studied in the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the gain-of-function technology that enabled the virus to infect humans was researched and developed there.
And there is strong evidence that the virus that infected the world came from the Wuhan lab.
When did the CCP understand the implications of the spread of COVID-19?
The Chinese could have contained the virus if they had acted when they were first warned of its existence. Was it bureaucratic incompetence or a well-planned test of biological warfare that allowed the pandemic to engulf our planet?
Most countries understand that the Chinese Communist government is striving for world economic and military domination. Military defense experts are calling the Chinese military buildup “the largest military expansion not associated with war in the history of the world.”
The technology powering both their economic and military expansion has been systematically stolen from the United States and our allies or extorted from businesses wanting access to Chinese markets. The money fueling their goals is coming from trade with the United States.
CCP spying and espionage are rampant in the U.S.
As their history and present actions show, the CCP is a brutal criminal organization. If the world lets them have a free pass on the COVID-19 disaster and stands by as they take over Taiwan, we are on the way to CCP world domination or a horrific world war.
And now we are rewarding their evil actions by allowing them to host the 2022 Winter Olympics.
What’s wrong with this picture?
Dugger retired as a journeyman carpenter from Clearwater Paper. He lives in Lewiston.