Tuesday, an unstable 18-year-old opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and killed 21 people, 19 of them children who were in the second to fourth grades. That’s unthinkable.
More than 20 years have passed since the first mass school shooting at Columbine High School. Since that time, there have been roughly 169 students and their teachers killed by school gunmen. All of those students had families who will never be the same. All those students had dreams for their futures, whether they were grade-schoolers who wanted to grow up and be firefighters or young college students headed to medical school. Their dreams were crushed in one quick pull of the trigger by someone with extreme mental problems.
As one tries to process the horror of this most recent attack on little children, it’s easy to arrive at one question: Why? What makes someone do such a heinous thing? I can only surmise that is because they don’t think like rational people do, and, in fact, they are not rational people. They are mentally ill. They are plagued with demons that the rational mind can only imagine. Columbine, Sandy Hook, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and now Robb Elementary. Closer to home, we add Freeman High School near Spokane. These are names that will live in infamy. I believe the only way to deal with these tragedies is to confront the problems we keep pushing down the road.
I speak first of mental illness.
America got rid of its asylums for the mentally ill largely because they were horrible places and had been abused by the rich and powerful.
The unwanted wife of a wealthy man could end up there for being “unreasonable” during her monthly times.
Some people were sent there and were never seen again. Others suffered terrible abuse.
But the need for good mental hospitals — the kind that can protect the ill as well as the rest of us, especially our children — is real.
(There is a huge portion of our homeless population that need that kind of facility, also.)
Sandy Hook Elementary caught us all by shock as mere babies became victims of a psychotic teenager. I recall the father of the shooter saying he had not been living in the home with his wife and son because he was “afraid” of the boy.
This shooter had seen numerous mental health professionals prior to this incident. Why hadn’t he been locked up as a danger to himself and others? These are the tough questions that must be asked out loud and they require answers.
Americans need to take a hard look at mental illness and come to the conclusion that it is like anything else; it must be treated. If you need to go to a hospital for surgery, you do it. If you are mentally ill, you need to go somewhere to get help. It’s that simple.
But Americans don’t like to talk about mental illness or facilities. They look upon facilities as unkind, inhumane, embarrassing or, quite honestly, we don’t want to pay for them.
Well, we are paying for them now with the blood of our children.
The other issue that must be addressed is guns and gun rights.
The left is calling for stricter gun control, and the right is saying it’s their constitutional right to bear arms.
If we choose only to politicize this issue, we will never find answers. This conservative mama bear is saying to other conservatives that it is time to step up for our children.
Be part of the solution of figuring out a way to start identifying unstable and dangerous people in our communities who should not have access to weapons. I know it will be complicated. Deciding who gets to make those kinds of decisions will be difficult and frightening to some. It will require many different groups of people to come together and put aside divergent attitudes.
The process will be tough to develop but not impossible. For starters, let’s begin with the simple and obvious by keeping it local. It is important to look at what mental health professionals can do as well as local law enforcement, such as having conversations with the families of unstable individuals, recommending the removal of all weapons from the home or insisting they are locked in a safe.
Parents have a tough time seeing how dangerous a child may have become. They believe their child could never shoot up a school. But the idea that it could happen might help them take action, one that could save lives.
Children should never have access to those safe storage areas. More public service announcements on this subject could be helpful.
Sadly, I think schools have to lock their doors as many have. But even that won’t keep kids completely safe from unstable peers.
Reinforcing the idea to our kids to report any threatening posts by individuals needs to happen every day. This latest shooter shot his grandmother and then posted he was on the way to shoot up the school.
My gosh, folks, we have to act. Better to have a false call than another tragedy.
I wish it was as simple as writing a column, but it isn’t. Unfortunately, I expect it will be the same as it always has been, just two extremes fighting each other instead of fixing a real problem. It’s a sad place we have come to when we can’t work together to seek solutions to real problems that are getting our kids killed in a place where they should be safe.
In the meantime, hug your kids tonight and tell them how much you love them as you send them out the door to school tomorrow.
It may be the last time you have that opportunity. It was for 19 families in Texas.
Agidius represented Latah and Benewah counties in the Idaho House. She lives in Moscow.