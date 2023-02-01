You might fill an encyclopedia with everything state Reps. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, and Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, either don’t know or forgot about young people.
Skaug, chairman of the House judiciary committee, and Ehardt, chairwoman of the House local government committee, banned people younger than 18 from addressing their panels.
Skaug, an attorney, backed off a bit by sugar-coating his plan. If young people produce a permission slip signed by their parents, he’ll entertain them.
Ehardt, who makes a living coaching and teaching young people, never retreated.
“There is a war in Ukraine, there’s food inflation causing financial pain to just about everyone, China is saber rattling with Taiwan, we have our Army National Guard, some of our people, serving in Syria in harm’s way,” Skaug said. “But the biggest news in the newspaper lately has been this committee, on one of our rules. ... That kind of surprised me.”
If it’s a surprise, it’s because Skaug and Ehardt seem to be so out of touch.
Start with this nugget of reality.
What high school student — or someone even younger — wants to leave the protective cocoon of his classroom, get up in front of a group of important — or at least self-important — people, speak publicly and observe the proper decorum, up to and including addressing each of the adults with proper legislative etiquette?
Sometimes, it takes an academic incentive. Government teachers who are trying to engage the next generation in what we still desire to be a representative democracy, offer credits to students who write letters to the local newspaper, their city officials or even members of Congress. Or, there are requirements for them to attend public meetings.
Obviously, it’s the rare young person who is either brave or interested enough to stand up and address an intimidating group of legislators. If nothing else, it demonstrates a respect for the legislative process.
Isn’t this how you want to break down the walls of apathy?
Don’t you want to avoid a lifetime of cynicism and contempt for local, state and national government?
In a state where voter turnout is cratering to the second-lowest rate in nearly 30 years, that is no small achievement. It’s OK to question authority, as long as you realize government is not supposed to be a spectator sport.
And what are Skaug and Ehardt afraid of?
They retain the gavel.
Any time they want, they can turn off the volume.
The legislative districts Skaug and Ehardt represent are based on the entire population, not just those old enough to vote.
Someone who is not yet 18 is still a citizen.
He certainly doesn’t need his parents’ permission to pay sales taxes or — if he has a part-time job — income and payroll taxes.
He has every right to address the people elected to represent him.
It’s bad enough if a group of young people get accustomed to sitting on the sidelines.
It’s worse when a group of Idaho lawmakers who came of age in the 1970s, 1980s or 1990s unilaterally decide the point of view of those becoming adults in the third decade of the 21st century is irrelevant.
How else would these lawmakers understand what it’s been like to attend public schools in the quarter-century since Columbine and other mass shootings brought about active shooter drills and destroyed a sense of personal security in the classroom?
How else would these lawmakers confront the notion that while climate change is for them an abstraction at best or an annoyance at worst, it’s an existential threat for this younger generation?
How else would a group of people who benefited from fairly affordable higher education learn about the obstacles standing in the way of people just starting out in life?
And how else would a group of leaders learn about the emerging diversity in the generation about to take their place in Idaho society?
If you believe in the American way, you want to do everything possible to cultivate those voices, to make them active, enthusiastic members of the electorate.
Unless, of course, you chair a committee in the Idaho House. — M.T.