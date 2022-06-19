“For every thousand hacking at the leaves of evil, there is one striking at the root.”
— Henry David Thoreau
In the mid-1970s, Chicago Daily News columnist Sidney J. Harris wrote about how he feared the increasing tolerance of violence among the youth of America was more harmful then their increased exposure to pornography. His view was that pornography amounted to titillation and that interest in it would soon fade from boredom and repetition. But that violence would become acceptable and would carry throughout a child’s lifetime. His premise was that the moral character of the individual was important to the welfare of society and that should be the focus of the family, church and educational system.
Given the latest spate of mass killings, perhaps we should have listened.
Liberal politicians and the secular left want to blame firearms for the deaths. But what is really responsible is a moral decay that they’ve promoted and tolerated throughout society these past several decades, which is a common factor in all mass killings.
For years now the liberal left has denigrated religion and the moral foundation that it provides to society. Hollywood and the late night television “comics” routinely ridicule it.
Former President Barack Obama sat in church and listened to the blasphemous Jeremiah Wright tell how it should be not “God Bless America” but “God damn America.”
Obama also considers people with religious convictions to be “bitter clingers” while President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi openly flout one of the major pillars of their Catholic beliefs by accepting holy communion while actively supporting child abortion. With the American Civil Liberties Union doing everything it can to promote freedom from religion rather than freedom of religion, it is no wonder that church attendance and participation has decreased and that our youth are not being exposed to the discipline and benefits of a moral underpinning.
And we wonder why they are callous toward their fellow human beings.
We further exacerbate this callousness by the acceptance of the video games, movies and television programs that they are exposed to throughout their formative years. Games such as “Grand Theft Auto” allow a player to score higher by killing both men and women with a variety of weapons and methods. Now a lot of these games are for “mature” players, but I’d daresay we’ve been as successful keeping these games out of the hands of young children as we have with marijuana, cigarettes and alcohol. So while there are efforts to keep an 18-year-old from purchasing a semi-automatic weapon, we don’t stop a 12-year-old from acquiring a digital one. When we combine that with the liberal left’s desire to let a 14-year-old girl and her 15-year-old boyfriend arrange for an abortion without parental knowledge, why do we wonder why they have little appreciation for the sanctity of life?
Irina Dunn, an Australian social activist, first said: “A woman needs a man like a fish needs a bicycle.”
Feminist Gloria Steinem, who frequently repeated it, never mentioned that a family and children, especially boys, need a father like a fish needs water. But stability of a family wasn’t high on their agenda. The rate of all children being raised in a single-mother household has increased dramatically since 1960. In 2020, figures from the U.S. Census Bureau showed the proportion of children being raised by a single mother in the U.S. as: white; 13.4%; Hispanic, 24%; Black, 46.3%; and Asian, 7.8%.
A June 12, 2020, article in “The Federalist,” authored by Katy Faust and Stacy Manning and titled: “To truly reduce racial disparities, we must acknowledge Black fathers matter,” contains this conclusion: “Regardless of their race, children who grow up without dads, especially boys, are more likely to commit violent crime. Fathers teach children different lessons than mothers do. One of those vital lessons is teaching children to police themselves through rough-and-tumble play, straight talk and a disciplinary style inclined toward getting kids to take responsibility for their actions.”
The shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., was committed by a young white male. In Uvalde, Texas, it was a young Hispanic man. In St. Louis, Mo., it was a Black man. And in Laguna Woods, Calif., it was an Asian man. The killers are occurring across all races, and while guns are the tool, they are not the reason for the act.
So if you want to ban assault weapons, where will you stop?
On March 25, 1990, in the Bronx, 87 people died in a fire caused by arson at the Happy Land social club. Julio Gonzalez, intent on murdering his ex-girlfriend, walked three blocks to a gas station and filled a one-gallon container with $1 worth of gasoline. He poured the gasoline on the stairs, lit it and trapped the victims. Another arson on June 24, 1973, killed 32 people in the UpStairs Lounge, a New Orleans gay bar. That was set by a patron who had been kicked out earlier in the night. Around the world from the Netherlands in 2009, to Waukesha, Wis., last November, at least 177 people were intentionally killed and another 850 people were injured where a car or truck was the weapon.
It’s not firearms that are the problem. It’s individuals who feel no obligation to society.
If you removed all firearms you still won’t take a single leaf from the evil plant because the leaves are the narcissistic social policies and programs championed by the liberal left. Those leaves poison society and none of the liberal left will attack the root because they planted that seed decades ago and keep it alive to this day with their welfare, secular, class warfare, educational and criminal-release policies.
So the next time a politician backing those policies wants to ban firearms, show him a mirror so he can see the real reason for the deaths being wrought.
Hassoldt is a field forester who lives in Kendrick.