Among the more surprising elements of Reclaim Idaho’s apparently successful drive to put a $323 million public school funding initiative on this fall’s election ballot was how receptive voters were to the concept.
It’s not easy to round up almost 100,000 signatures across a diverse state — especially with about 700 volunteers spread out among 34 teams doing most of the work.
It helps when the issue is clearly defined. By the time Reclaim Idaho passed its Medicaid expansion ballot measure four years ago, Idahoans had watched their lawmakers turn a blind eye toward some 60,000 uninsured low-income working adults for five years. By then, the choice was clear-cut. Voters were well aware of what they were doing and why.
But how do you make sense of education policy with all the fluctuations that occur? This year, times were good — and the Legislature responded with a record-making 11% budget increase. Other years, such as during the Great Recession, schools lost ground. Who has time to follow the machinations of Idaho’s Legislature year in and year out?
So you might suspect a volunteer signature gatherer would get bogged down trying to explain the nuts and bolts of education funding to a potential voter.
And you’d be wrong.
“People everywhere I went signed,” Reclaim Idaho volunteer April Frederick told Clark Corbin of the Idaho Capital Sun. “We couldn’t collect signatures fast enough.”
It turns out Idaho voters do not have to be told that no state allocates less money toward each student than does the Gem State. They know that their state is ranked dead last in per-pupil expenditures. According to the National Education Association, Idaho spent $8,376 per student in 2020-21 — the last school year on record — one space ahead of Utah at $8,968.
Idaho voters do not need to be told about their less-than-competitive teacher salaries. Last year, Idaho’s average compensation of $51,817 was ranked 45th in the country. If an Idaho teacher moved to any of the Gem State’s neighbors, he could earn more money.
Attracting and retaining qualified teachers is getting so difficult that school districts are resorting to people who take an alternative route to certification — essentially learning on the job how to manage a classroom of children.
Idaho voters do not need to be told what it means for a school district to operate merely on what the state is willing to provide. When voters rejected Mountain View School District’s requested $1.7 million supplemental levy earlier this year, it set the stage for a round of cuts both in staffing and programs. Most Idahoans won’t take that chance. As a result, the total that schools collect from voluntary property taxes set another record at $218.3 million.
Idaho voters do not need to be told how dire the situation is within rural Idaho — where the local property tax base is less robust to begin with. More than a third of the state’s school systems — virtually all in rural areas — operate on four-day weeks in order to shave costs.
This is a state where virtually everyone is connected to the public schools — whether it’s their child in the classroom or the teachers they associate with in their communities. They hear the frustrations. They see the turnover.
Of course, that’s only half the question. Reclaim Idaho’s initiative restores the corporate tax rate to 8%. It’s now at 6%. It would also impose a 10.925% tax rate on incomes above $250,000 for individuals and $500,000 for families.
But don’t be surprised if Idahoans are also up to speed about how the GOP-led Legislature’s long-term efforts to cut taxes for corporations and wealthy families have come at the expense of public education.
All of which raises this question: If Idahoans are poised to overrule their lawmakers on something as fundamental as school funding, why would they turn around and reelect the same legislators who passed those policies in the first place? — M.T.