During the past few years, I have become a huge fan of Audible. I love listening to books and turn one on every time I get in my car. I find often I get started on a certain genre and have to devour numerous titles before I have had enough of the topic. I am a particular fan of historic novels with accurate history. A couple of years ago during a significant Holocaust milestone, I got on to listening to books on that subject and finally had to quit because I found I had developed such a deep sadness due to man’s inhumanity to man that it was affecting how I perceived everything around me.
Once again, it seems the last couple of books I have been listening to had some World War II references running through them. One that I found interesting but very hard to listen to was about a Polish zoologist trying to protect endangered species from the Nazis who had been using his zoo as headquarters. It seems Adolf Hitler applied his Aryan profile on animals, too. The ones that did not live up to his standards were destroyed so they wouldn’t contaminate blood lines of others.
My next book took me to pre-World War II. Set in Austria, it used Salzburg as the backdrop as it told the story of Hitler’s rise to power. His step-by-step, systematic takeover of bordering countries around Germany, the propaganda he used to turn one group of people against another, the fear and intimidation that was heaped upon a society to keep them from fighting back were oppressive but so very effective. He used a poor economy in Germany to create a dictatorship, all in a very short time. Sounding kind of familiar?
As I listened to this story last week, the news worsened about the situation in Ukraine and I couldn’t help but draw parallels. Vladimir Putin has systematically strengthened the stranglehold he has over his country by putting in place the old Nazi controls. There can be no opposition to him, not without fear of death. People disappear. They are shot. They are poisoned. He has absolutely no moral compass.
I am no military strategist and I certainly do not wish to go to war. But I can’t help but think that a few well-placed air strikes would help get rid of some of those enormous convoys entering Ukraine. I strongly believe the U.S. and its allies must do something to stop this man now or we will have bigger things to worry about than just Ukraine.
Putin has already stated he considers many of the surrounding countries that were once part of the Soviet Union as fair game; they belong to him. Mark my words: He is going to try to take control of them, one at a time, just like Hitler.
Economic sanctions do little for a man who has no care for the citizens of his country. He has money hidden all over the world. He and his cronies will experience little hardship.
As long as we keep buying oil from Russia, we prop him up. I would rather pay more for my gas than give one more dime to this dictator. Closing down one bank in Russia but leaving others open so we can buy oil is the quintessential two-faced play.
I can’t believe the Biden administration or any other country can look us in the eye and say they are doing everything they can to shut this guy down. It’s a joke.
We have oil. Wanting to move our country toward less oil use is fine, but it doesn’t mean it has to be done by killing business here and supporting a Russian dictator. That is just pure stupidity. It’s politics in its worst form. Men like Putin don’t back down. They have to be put down and the world had better wake up and do it before it’s too late.
Agidius represented Latah and Benewah counties in the Idaho House. She lives in Moscow.